Field days celebrate WA's story of ag

THEY say Australia's agricultural industry has a strong story to tell.

Combine that with 55 years of history and it's safe to say the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days could tell you a yarn or two.

This year's theme 'Celebrating Our Story' is about shining a light on the lives, the passion and commitment of those involved in the success of WA's biggest regional event.

The event began in 1964 with 20 exhibitors as a way to raise funds to water the town's ovals.

It has grown into WA's largest regional event, uniting a small community and showcasing the best of Australia's agricultural industry, while providing a platform for businesses to sell their products to the 24,000 plus visitors that come through the gates.

The funds raised by the event are invested back into the region and event co-ordinator Kahli Rose said, "$1.3 million was injected back into the community and surrounds between 2006 and 2016 and we are committed to continuing to invest back into the region".

With more than 300 volunteers still at the helm, this year's theme is about them, with capturing their passion, values and community spirit to ensure their contribution and their lives are celebrated.

The field days team has been releasing a Faces of Field Days story across their social media platforms every week.

"After the loss of some key players in the field days history, it was a priority to ensure the history of the event is never forgotten," Ms Rose said.

The life stories and collection of portraits will also be on display in the restored art area at this year's event.

The new art area is about showcasing the beauty of the industry and regional communities and is providing a platform for some of the best WA artists and storytellers to come together and be a voice for regional Australia.

The fashion area is also adopting the theme with a commitment to showcasing the story of Field to Fashion and celebrating the evolving fashion movement and traceability among the industry.

"Like food, the consumer is starting to question where their clothes are produced," Ms Rose said.

"We want to encourage that, and through our partnership with Eco Fashion Week, be a platform to celebrate the natural fibres produced in the region.

"It's not often you see shearers and international designers celebrated in the same room - this area is about giving them all a voice to share their love for the fibres produced in Australia."

This year's theme seemed fitting to launch the new Experience Agriculture Hub.

For the first time, the events team is committing an area for agricultural education.

With a variety of industry sectors being represented with hands-on, educational activities with every school in the State invited to attend, the free area is about providing space for young people to explore the careers available in agriculture and to learn not only the story of the origins of their food, but Australia's international markets and the role played in feeding the world.

The area will be overseen by university students from Muresk Institute and will include all visitors having the opportunity to Ask an Aussie Ag Professional through a Twitter platform, be teamed them with a pen pal from a network of ag professionals around Australia or ask the Aussie Ag team in attendance on the day.

Other highlights will include the Field Days Unity Tree, potato dig, careers corner and pop up dairy.

Another new area of the site with a focus on 'story' is a collaboration with AgConnectWA to host a free luncheon for the NextGens in Ag.

The theme Telling Our Story' is about hearing from a number of storytellers who work within the industry discussing social licensing and understanding the importance of positive public relations and storytelling.

Ms Rose said the theme has been a good way to reflect the true heart of what the field days are about.

"The site is looking great, we are hoping to see some of the exhibitors adopt our theme and celebrate their businesses history and how far the industry has come," she said.

"It's been an incredible experience understanding the passion of those involved in the success of this organisation over the past 55 years and hearing their stories."

The field days continue to be a key fundraiser for organisations within a 100 kilometre radius of Dowerin as every volunteer is paid $20 an hour to support an organisation of their choice.

The local Apex club run the onsite bar and according to the bar manager Paul Millsteed, the club owes a lot to the field days.

"The field days allows Apex to raise funds to put directly back into the community and other charities - what we fundraise over the two days would otherwise take us all year," Mr Millsteed said.

According to event chairperson Nadine McMorran you cannot put into words what the field days mean to the community or to those involved in the event.

"It's the people- they all have a story and they install values into you," Ms McMorran said.

"Knowing they put everything on hold for a week for something they're passionate about portrays values that cannot be taught.

"This event truly brings people together."