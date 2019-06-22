All the essentials for a small holding

YENYENNING Lakes represents some very affordable livestock land in a highly reliable rainfall area.

The farm is on Yenyenning Lakes Road, Quairading, about 38 kilometres south west from Quairading, 39km east of Beverley and 162km from Perth CBD, via York and the Great Eastern Highway.

The property is situated mostly on a valley floor.

The owners estimate that about 200 hectares are cleared/part cleared cropping country with a further 250ha of natural and planted established saltbush and fodder that is suitable for livestock grazing.

The balance of the holding straddles the Yenyenning Lakes, hence the property's name.

The farm has had an ongoing fencing program with a number of smaller paddocks of fodder and the cleared areas updated, however further fencing will allow the new owners to increase the carrying capacity.

Three freshwater soaks supply water to Yenyenning Lakes and further development will improve that supply and will also help increase the livestock carrying capacity and profitability of the farm.

The only building improvement is a modern 30m x 12m x 5m steel frame, open-front general purpose shed, which is in very good condition.

It is suitable for weather proof storage of hay, machinery or any general storage.

With good rainfall, country and water, this farm just needs some more development to make it realise its full potential.

The livestock and wool industry is returning record profits and this is a unique opportunity to enter the rural industry or to add on to your existing commercial enterprise.

Price: $475,000

Location: Quairading

Area: 655ha

Agent: Landmark Harcourts

Contact: Rex Luers 0417 092 567