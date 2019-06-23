Rural lifestyle listing in a thriving area

THIS property offers many options, being in highly sought-after area on the South Western Highway and close to Manjimup.

The large, well maintained, family home has three bedrooms plus a sleep out.

The house is well configured with an open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge area, which features a wood heater and reverse-cycle air-conditioner for comfort during the winter and summer months.

There is a rumpus room and a large enclosed patio area measuring nine metres x 5m.

The 15m x 7m main shed and fully enclosed 9m x 6m double garage both have concrete flooring, power, lighting and a carport on the end.

The 96,000 litre concrete rainwater tank has a new roof and new pressure pump.

Additional water supply is from an established bore which supplies good quality clean water for about 100 reticulated cherry tress.

There is also a concrete trough for livestock and reticulated garden area.

The property also has an old dairy with loading ramp and small yards, which is used for storage.

There are about four hectares available for additional orchard development or livestock options which complement this property and its location is ideal for roadside produce sales.

Price: $530,000

Location: Balbarrup

Area: 4.8ha

Agent: Primaries Real Estate

Contact: Rodney Musulin 0407 723 100