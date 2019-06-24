Deere upgrades S700 headers for 2020

JOHN Deere has announced it is updating its S700 Series combine harvesters for 2020 models.

The focus is on improving automation, data management and residue placement.

First up is Combine Advisor, a system that uses 'ActiveVision' cameras and sensors to identify changes in crop conditions, and automatically adjust the combine to maintain the operator's settings for best performance as conditions change.

According to Deere harvest product manager Matt Badding, the user interface has been improved, simplifying control for the operator.

Another feature, 'HarvestSmart' feed-rate control, regulates ground speed during harvest and adjusts settings on-the-go while it maintains consistent crop load and responds to crop variations.

That system has been updated to enable the header to run closer to its power limit.

That's done by analysing engine power, load and rotor pressure to gain best efficiency.

The 'HarvestSmart' user interface has also been made more intuitive, and the 30-second calibration process is now passive.

That means no wait time is needed for calibration to finish.

Mr Badding said this feature was like the automotive industry's adaptive cruise control

Operators no longer have to speed up, then slow down to set a target speed," he said.

'HarvestSmart' is standard on S700 Series combines equipped with the 'ProDrive' transmission.

John Deere has also replaced the S700 Series' moisture sensor, updating it with a new version offering improved accuracy and higher-quality data.

Managing the rising amount of residue coming through a combine has become more important these days as crop yields rise.

So Deere has provided an optional feature allowing the operator to set the chopper knife bank in four different positions without leaving the cab.

Mr Badding said this was another time-saver during harvest, especially when switching between crops.

"This adjustment is now integrated into the crop settings in the Generation 4 Display," he said.

"Default settings are based on crop type, but can be easily adjusted to fit a customer's specific needs.

"Settings can be saved for future use, so the next time a switch is made from one crop type to another, it will automatically default to the last setting entered for that particular crop."

'Auto Swap' is another setting that's now standard and works with 'PowerCast' and 'Advanced PowerCast' spinners to make residue placement more precise.

Once the operator sets the header's residue offset to compensate for a crosswind and activates 'Auto Swap', the combine automatically swaps the direction of the residue 180 degrees as it turns on a headland and then re-distributes material in the other direction.

"It may seem like a small improvement, but this automates a task an operator might make dozens of times each day, depending on conditions," Mr Badding said.

All S700 machines for model year 2020 also come standard with an expanded precision ag intelligence package.

In addition to the existing integration of Generation 4 CommandCenter displays, 'AutoTrac' and documentation, customers now get JDLink with five years of connected service. With JDLink, the user can easily transfer data and remotely monitor machine performance.

The height of the combine's auger also has been increased to accommodate taller grain carts, which also is beneficial for operators unloading grain on-the-go.

According to a spokesperson for John Deere Australia, the company will be releasing similar updates, "but the Australia and New Zealand offering will have some variations from the United States".

"A media release can be expected in August that will be an accurate reflection of our localised enhancements," the spokesperson said.