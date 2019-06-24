Social pics - McIntosh & Son showroom opening

The spotlight was on Katanning recently with the official opening of machinery dealership McIntosh & Son's new parts warehouse and showroom. Incorporating state-of-the-art technology unmatched in WA, it marks the largest parts facility in a regional machinery dealership in Australia and is set to revolutionise parts access and distribution for WA farmers.

Suppliers, clients and staff travelled from around the State and across the nation for the landmark event, which was officially opened by Katanning Shire president Liz Guidera.