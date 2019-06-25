Hort Connections 2019 Trade Show opens | PHOTOS Produce Marketing Association Australia-New Zealand chair, Michael Franks, Victorian agriculture minister, Jaclyn Symes and Ausveg chair, Bill Bulmer, open the Hort Connections trade show.

Victorian Minister for Agriculture, Jaclyn Symes, encourages guests to engage and get involved with the conference.

The ornamental horticulture sector is also represented at Hort Connections 2019.

Richard Shannon, Growcom, Qld with Clinton Muller, RMCG, NSW and Jane Muller, Growcom, Qld.

Leonardo Bohorquez, Vic and Jill Whiteside, Cultiva Co, Vic.

Lisa Horgan, Vic and Isabella McIntyre, Vic.

Delegates make their way around the trade display while enjoying a few drinks at the welcome reception.

Scott Morton, SA and George Antonas, SA, from Peak Fresh.

Bill Christie, Toro, Vic and Mark Shadbolt, Vic.

Grant Swift, Vic and Nick Leywood, Vic, from Worms Hit.

The team from FarmVR giving a demonstration of the virtual reality unit.

Alistair Gracie, University of Tasmania, Tas and Christian Bloecker, Bothkamp Australia Farm, WA.

Ben Reilly, Steritech, Qld and Zoe Gruber, NSW.

Robert Graham, Agronico, Tas and David Addison, Ausveg, Tas.

David O'Brien, Dubai, Doris Blaesing, Tas and Virginia Cortess, Germany.

Hayden Judge, Barkers, Vic and Troy Legudi, F Legudi, Vic.

Erin Hart, Rich Red Fruits, Vic with Joshua Mellor, Sun World Innovation, Australia.

Justin Heave, Qld and Guy Boyd, Rivulis, Qld.

Tim Groom, Wynyon Pty Ltd, Tas, Jim Ertler, Tas and Jason McNeill, Premium Fresh, Tas.

Lee Carnemolla, Perfection Fresh, NSW and Warwick Hope, Woolworths, NSW.

Lex Baxter, Tasmanian Alkaloids, Tas and Cath Kingston, Plant and Food Research, New Zealand.

Cameron Morris, Qld, Michal Bednarz, Qld, Tania McAnahey, SA and Hamish Andrews, Qld, representing Landmark.

Andrew Young, Brisbane Markets, Qld and Joan MacDougall, Fresh Produce Marketing, NSW.

Ed Bacon, Melbourne and Mike Anderson, Melbourne, Corex Plastics.

Delegates mingling within the Melbourne Convention Centre at the opening of Hort Connections 2019.

Hort Connections master of ceremonies, Toby Travanner, welcomes guests.

Matthew Sexton, SA, Renee Pye, SA and Peter Brinkworth, Vic.

Andrew Bulmer, Bulmer Farms, Vic and Robert Hayes, MADEC, Vic.

The Hort Connections 2019 trade show boasts both fresh produce and machinery displays.

Just a selection of the fresh produce on display within the trade show.

Ravi Chand, NSW and Soaz LeBot, WA, from Peak Fresh.

Klaus Madsen, Vic, Dez Giraldi, Vic and Lawrence Olsen, Schur Star System. Tweet Facebook of

A CAULIFLOWER latte could be on the menu for delegates at Australia's largest horticulture event.

Hort Connections 2019 is taking place at the Melbourne Convention Centre over the next two days, bringing together growers, wholesalers, researchers, marketers and many others connected with the fresh produce and ornamental horticulture industry.

After the success and interest in a broccoli latte at last year's event, Good Fruit & Vegetables understands a cauliflower version could be on offer this time around.

Yesterday's industry tours to the Melbourne Markets and elsewhere was followed by the opening of the trade show last night by Victorian minister for agriculture, Jaclyn Symes, who took the opportunity to blow the trumpet for her state.

RELATED READING

"Here in Victoria we have set an ambitious target to grow food and fibre exports to $20 billion by 2030 and I've had the privilege to meet many fruit and vegetable and flower growers from across the state who I know will help us reach this goal," Ms Symes said.

"It is great to see that some of these challenges such as adjusting to the changing climate and consumer sentiment are being addressed in sessions here over the next couple of days to help share knowledge and generate new ideas."



As of yesterday, some 3200 delegates had registered, with more expected today.

The story Hort Connections 2019 Trade Show opens | PHOTOS first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.