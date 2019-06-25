Social scene: Liebe event gathers up like-minded women

WOMEN of the eastern Wheatbelt and beyond met in Dalwallinu for the annual Liebe Women's Field Day last week.

Hosted at the Dalwallinu Recreation Centre, the event was an opportunity for women who work, live or are affiliated with agriculture in the eastern Wheatbelt to catch up with one another, meet other like-minded women and hear from a range of speakers.

Mingenew farmer Hellene McTaggart (left) and Rebecca Wallis, Liebe Group.

p Farmer Kaitlin Bryant (left), Latham with German foreign exchange worker Sarah Winter.

Farmers Beth Southcott (left), Wubin, with mother and daughter Pam Battagalia and Cass Walker, Kalannie.

Liebe Women's Committee member Bec McGregor (left), guest speaker Emily King, Australian Wool Innovation and Liebe Women's Committee chairwoman Narelle Dodd.

Jo Wheeler (left), Grains Research and Development Corporation with Jacqui Warr, Ten Tigers, Geraldton and Georgia Megirian, GRDC.