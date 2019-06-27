Wheat germinating at Mullewa

Rowley Labuschange inspects his emerging Scepter wheat.

MULLEWA farmer Rowley Labuschange was inspecting germinating Scepter wheat during a paddock inspection last week with Farm Weekly before last weekend's rain front.

"The rain started on Saturday evening and it was nice, soft rain, just beautiful," Rowley said.

"We got 12mm on the Sunday and Wednesday's forecast looks better than that so we're grateful.

"It now depends on the back of the season and hopefully it's shaping up to be a good season that stays cool until September.

"If that happens it will really be a good season.

"We don't have a lot of subsoil moisture, mostly on the red dirt with very little in the sand so a good finish is going to be very important."

The family farm only recently finished its 4700ha program.