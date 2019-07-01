Liveability a major factor in the country

The Regional Growth Prospects report identified regions that are the highest investment priority within creative industries. These regions are regarded as 'driving regions', suggesting that policies should act to catalyse growth as local conditions are driving job growth above the national and industry trends.

WHILE employment might be the main reason that motivates someone to move or not move to the country, rarely is it the only factor.

The liveability of country living is also comes into play.

The Regional Australia Institute's (RAI) recent report Regional Growth Prospects identified that creative industries can significantly contribute to a regional town being an attractive place for people to live.

Creative industries comprise two groups of occupations: cultural production, which involves creating-type jobs such as musicians, photographers, dancers, artists and writers; as well as creative services, which are more business-oriented creative jobs such as graphic designers, architects and web developers.

Although jobs in these two areas of creative industries are concentrated in metropolitan areas, the RAI found the industry is growing both nationally and regionally.

Creative industries employ more than 95,000 people nationally and 6000 in WA.

Nationally the industry has grown considerably in recent years, by 21 per cent from 2011 to 2016.

The report stressed that these figures are based on people who consider creative industries as their primary source of income, so it is an underestimate as there are many creative professionals whose involvement in the industry is a second job, casual work or unpaid.

The report identified four specialised regions of architecture, design and visual arts, which are in the local government areas (LGAs) of Augusta-Margaret River, Busselton, Denmark and Ashburton.

Augusta-Margaret River has a strong presence of owner galleries and studios that may contribute to the creative industries employment density.

Ashburton's local economy is largely centred around the mining industry, but the report found there to be a high number of architectural, building and surveying technicians which contribute to the specialisation.

Broome also was identified as having a specialisation in the sub industry of film, television and radio.

Country Arts of WA James Jarvis said creative industries interplay with the tourism industry, which is a major driver for the arts.

"In (tourism) locations where there are creative hotspots, there is a combination between those two factors that are occurring really strongly," Mr Jarvis said.

"If you think about those locations (Augusta-Margaret River, Busselton and Denmark in particular), I think what is common is that each area is unique and I think there is a strong connection to 'place' that is visible in each of those locations and people that move to those locations are moving there because of that connection to place and the story it tells.

"Two of the four locations nominated in the report have been piloting regional arts hubs and that's where a mechanism is away in that the arts industry can join together.

"Most have proactive local governments that are really driving and supporting through cultural planning and I think that most of those areas have started to realise the critical connection between unlocking Aboriginal cultural capital in partnership and driven by Aboriginal people.

"There is an understanding that non-Aboriginal people have a thirst to access that creative sector that is driven by Aboriginal people.

"I think that is a really untapped location for job development and if we do it well, I think there is an opportunity to address some of the social determinants, gaps and health outcomes for Aboriginal people."

RAI co-chief executive officer Liz Ritchie asked people to consider, "why would young people stay in country towns for their education and starting their careers when it's almost expected that they leave and what can be done to encourage them to stay?".

"What can make young people come back to their country town?" Ms Ritchie asked.

"What would need to happen in the future for country kids to aspire to stay in their towns and have a choice to do so, all with a meaningful career and a life path ahead?"

Ms Ritchie said that creative industries could be one of the main drivers for people deciding to move to the regions.

"We know that creative industries can play an important role in providing vibrancy, vitality and liveability in our regions," she said.

"It is also important to indigenous communities that have thin markets."

Remote indigenous communities across the country also have a specialisation in creative industries and as there may be limited employment in other industries for these communities, creative industries proves particularly important.

Broome was highlighted as an area in WA where indigenous creative industries has the potential for further growth.