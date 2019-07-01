Regional potential for food processing

Regions that have the greatest opportunity to benefit from investment in the food processing industry were identified in the Regional Growth Prospects report. Green represents areas that are regarded as 'driving regions', suggesting that policies should act to catalyse growth as local conditions are driving job growth above the national and industry trends. Red signifies 'constraining regions', suggesting that policies should help remove or reduce barriers to job growth. Current local conditions are constraining growth.

IT'S widely known in the regions about the opportunities available in the agricultural industry, but the recently-released Regional Growth Prospects report suggests there is great potential to develop regional WA's economy further within agriculture.

Of the four industries that the report analysed (food processing, creative industries, advanced manufacturing and tourism), food processing was an industry that proved to have significant economic potential if investment and support was received where it was needed most.

The report refers to food processing as "the component of agribusiness that turns raw commodities into a value-added product for consumption".

It comprises jobs such as bread manufacturing, cheese and dairy product manufacturing, meat and seafood processing and wine and other alcoholic beverage manufacturing.

Whereas food production, involving the growing or producing of raw commodities, was not included in the research as food processing was seen as being the most likely to source of job generation.

In 2016, there were 86,562 jobs in the industry in regional Australia with about an even share between regional and metropolitan areas.

The creation of occupations in the food processing industry has been on the rise, with a 17 per cent increase from 2011-2016.

Previous decades have shown food processing to be dominant in regional areas, indicating a gradual shift of the industry moving to metropolitan areas.

The report found that the regions which have the greatest concentration of food processing jobs are usually close to major cities and the services and ports they provide.

This migration away from source regions is likely due to increased transport costs and labour availability.

However many of the metropolitan food processing facilities are in areas undergoing an urban sprawl and are subject to the associated land increases.

This could present opportunities for regional food processing businesses to take advantage of, if they can ensure the labour requirements are met.

The report wrote that there are distinct areas where growth in food processing can be capitalised on most as regions that specialise in food processing jobs, which are in the Regional Development Commissions of the South West, Great Southern and parts of the Wheatbelt, are geographically more concentrated than the broader agribusiness industry.

The report found that growing international demand could provide more export opportunities in commodities such as wine and meat.

The wine and meat sectors also account for providing the most jobs out of WA's food processing industry at 55pc.

This is followed by the sectors of bread and other beverage manufacturing and dairy processing.

Out of all the identified specialised food processing regions in Australia, WA had two in the top four, with Plantagenet leading in terms of proportion of jobs per State at 21.6pc, followed by Woodanilling (fourth nationally) with 19.5pc.

Plantagenet was found to have significant employment in wine, other beverages and meat processing.

Some areas rated high for employment in food processing simply due to a single, large business and less diversity among other industries.

Woodanilling was an example of this as it has a sheep and goat abattoir that employs 154 people.

The specialised regions are heavily reliant on the food processing industry and as such, larger regions might be excluded from policies designed to promote growth as they have greater industry diversification.

While these smaller, specialised regions might not be the focus of national or even State policy, the report stressed the importance for them to be included in regional development strategies where the goal is to promote growth in all regions.

Specialised food processing regions are often situated near one another, therefore there is potential for cross regional investment, workforce development and other strategies as opposed to just relying on one industry.

Companies wanting to expand or move can be supported by ensuring that labour force needs are met, which can be helped by encouraging migration to regional towns.