Laurie might have the tiger by the tail

Phillbourne Merredin manufacturer Laurie Phillips is a hard man to pin down for a photo with his Retrodrum, so Torque had to ferret this one out of the files taken two years ago. Laurie looks a little quizzical here as if he's asking Torque has he finished taking the photo. But if he gets some good news from North America there will be no holding back the smiles

MERREDIN manufacturer Laurie Phillips may have the proverbial tiger by the tail with his Retrodrum for headers.

Designed to improve crop flow from the front to the feeder house, the Retrodrum, initially badged the TurboDrum, first appeared on MacDon D60 and D65 draper fronts.

Then Laurie launched the Retrodrum, designed for new model fronts from John Deere, Midwest CNH, Honey Bee and older MacDon models, such as the 2052.

"We've had a great response to the new model," Laurie said.

"We put a few out for testing and farmers and dealers gave the unit the thumbs-up.

"We got a lot of comments about the ability to harvest faster in canola, tall barley and wheat and one farmer told us the drum was like having a second harvester in the paddock.

"We believe it is the cheapest way to increase harvesting capacity while eliminating a lot of hassles associated with poor crop feed due to drum malfunctions and breakages."

Laurie said the new drum was re-modelled from his popular Rollerdown drum used on the company's pick-up front.

The interesting aspect of this story is that he has been sending a few containers to North American markets.

"It's a bit of a testing time in the US and Canada at the moment as far as trade goes, but we've started a trickle and it could lead to something big," he said.

If North American and Canadian manufacturers like the Retrodrum, Laurie's company Phillbourne Merredin could become an original equipment supplier.

He is working out of a World War Two hangar but if he gets a nod from even one company that might have to be seriously renovated.

The ripple-effect of a major manufacturer in Merredin will undoubtedly not be lost on the locals.