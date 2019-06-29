Travis settles into CLAAS Harvest Centre

CLAAS Harvest Centre's Katanning new branch manager Travis Menghini was keen to set a positive tone when he caught up with Torque recently.

Acknowledging he was taking on a big challenge to grow market share for CLAAS, he was quick to remind Torque that quality has appeal.

"Nobody ever complains about quality," he said.

"And while we might be perceived as a header-centric company, our range of tractors, hay gear and tillage provides farmers with quality options.

Travis is a big fan of letting products do the talking.

If they could speak, they might say:

"We're starting to attract more attention in the market because we can prove we're reliable and competitively-priced with excellent service back-up."