Travis settles into CLAAS Harvest Centre

Travis settles into CLAAS Harvest Centre


Machinery
Meet new CLAAS Harvest Centre Katanning branch manager Travis Menghini. Born in Katanning, Travis has a broad experience in the ag sector in sales and management and for the past year was in sales at AFGRI Equipment's Gnowangerup branch. Living in Katanning, with his wife Jodie and children Campbell and Patrick, proved the clincher when the opportunity presented itself. "It's a new pathway and I'll be overseeing operations here as well as selling equipment," he said. "CLAAS has a growing customer base with outstanding products and while it's a competitive market, I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Meet new CLAAS Harvest Centre Katanning branch manager Travis Menghini. Born in Katanning, Travis has a broad experience in the ag sector in sales and management and for the past year was in sales at AFGRI Equipment's Gnowangerup branch. Living in Katanning, with his wife Jodie and children Campbell and Patrick, proved the clincher when the opportunity presented itself. "It's a new pathway and I'll be overseeing operations here as well as selling equipment," he said. "CLAAS has a growing customer base with outstanding products and while it's a competitive market, I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Aa

CLAAS Harvest Centre's Katanning has a new branch manager.

Aa

CLAAS Harvest Centre's Katanning new branch manager Travis Menghini was keen to set a positive tone when he caught up with Torque recently.

Acknowledging he was taking on a big challenge to grow market share for CLAAS, he was quick to remind Torque that quality has appeal.

"Nobody ever complains about quality," he said.

"And while we might be perceived as a header-centric company, our range of tractors, hay gear and tillage provides farmers with quality options.

Travis is a big fan of letting products do the talking.

If they could speak, they might say:

"We're starting to attract more attention in the market because we can prove we're reliable and competitively-priced with excellent service back-up."

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.