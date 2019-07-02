Ordering machinery early will be key

MCINTOSH & Son Geraldton branch manager Craig Ajduk has a strong financial background so he knows how to put together finance on deals.

But if you've missed the end-of-the-year bargains, Craig says look to ordering new equipment early.

With good June rains, he was brimming with confidence when he spoke with Torque last week.

"The season has turned around up here and now the focus will be on machinery requirements," he said.

"But don't leave it too late because lead times for delivery are only getting longer.

"Right now we have strong deals with excellent finance terms on our early ordering programs and good trades are always attractive for us."

Craig's forecast on lead times is very accurate.

Remember, European and North American manufacturers look after their own first and already have signalled reduced factory builds which will tighten up supply chains.

It's the old early bird story.