Ordering machinery early will be key

Ordering machinery early will be the key


Fresh from the official opening of McIntosh & Son's new parts warehouse, administration and showroom wing at Katanning, Torque bumped into McIntosh Geraldton salesman Josh McBeath (left) and branch manager Craig Ajduk in front of the company's new Geraldton 72 metres by 40m undercover storage and display shed. It is clear the company is continuing serious investment in agriculture. "It's a big capital investment but it speaks volumes about the McIntosh family's commitment to the industry," Craig said. "They would be one of only a few companies in Australia investing back into ag." The new digs will be heaven for staff pre-delivering machinery with enough undercover room to fit a Miller Nitro boomsprayer with the boom opened up the full 45 metres.

McIntosh & Son Geraldton branch manager Craig Ajduk has a strong financial background so he knows how to put together finance on deals.

MCINTOSH & Son Geraldton branch manager Craig Ajduk has a strong financial background so he knows how to put together finance on deals.

But if you've missed the end-of-the-year bargains, Craig says look to ordering new equipment early.

With good June rains, he was brimming with confidence when he spoke with Torque last week.

"The season has turned around up here and now the focus will be on machinery requirements," he said.

"But don't leave it too late because lead times for delivery are only getting longer.

"Right now we have strong deals with excellent finance terms on our early ordering programs and good trades are always attractive for us."

Craig's forecast on lead times is very accurate.

Remember, European and North American manufacturers look after their own first and already have signalled reduced factory builds which will tighten up supply chains.

It's the old early bird story.

