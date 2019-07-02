Goldacres G6 stands up in a competitive market

AGSERVE Goomalling dealer principal Greg Baird is right.

At first glance, the Goldacres G6 6036 self-propelled boomsprayer looks a bit underdone, compared to rival models.

It looks a bit skinny and plain and Goldacres says it's about five tonnes lighter than competitive models.

But as they say in the classics, looks can be deceiving, which an increasing number of WA farmers are discovering with the Victorian-made units.

The attraction has nothing to do with looks and everything to do with productivity and the fact that Goldacres has designed the G6 and G8 Series models with a lot of feedback from WA farmers.

One local farm manager traded a Goldacres trailed model on a G6036 last November and put it straight to work in a summer knockdown program.

Now, with 500 hours on the clock, he estimates a productivity gain of about 15 per cent over the 4500 hectare program.

"Admittedly we've gone 20 feet (six metres) wider with the boom, but we're down a 1000 litres capacity with the tank compared with the trailed model and we're still getting more hectares done in a day," he said.

According to Mr Baird, the lighter weight of the G6 6036 is a major contributor, along with the mechanical drive, which develops more torque, to drive wheels forward.

And a five-link suspension, featuring polyurethane bushed heavy duty torque rods, rear anti-sway bar and air springs on all four corners with ride height levelling, provides a stable, smooth ride.

"That's something that gets a tick from operators, who can finish a 10 or 12 hour program feeling relatively fresh," Mr Baird said.

"They also appreciate the improved technology that makes the job easier, particularly in difficult spraying conditions.

"For example, the Goldacres' RapidFire 3TS nozzle control technology is brilliant."

According to the company, it has worked out how to overcome the issue of boom pressure variation and boom line priming.

In doing so it means a wider selection of nozzle combinations are available and everything is controlled from the cab.

Goldacres' proprietary RapidFire uses pneumatic nozzle control to eliminate the need for central boom valves and metres of excess spray lines.

The air-operated valves are located in the nozzle body and deliver instantaneous boom operation - doing away with the need to prime boom lines before spraying.

Pressure is already built-in the boom line and it's only a matter of switching nozzles on and off.

Goldacres has further expanded this technology with a three tier system (3TS) which expands the effective spraying speed range without exceeding the pressure range of the nozzles.

Likened to a gearbox, RapidFire 3TS minimises the nozzle pressure variation even as the sprayer speed changes.

On a single or dual-line boom system, the 3TS allows farmers to vary their application rate and spraying speed while maintaining the correct droplet size.

