'Death-knock deal' on HARDI booms

THE maths always makes you wince when considering buying a new machine but with only days left to the end of the financial year, CLAAS Harvest Centre has a deal.

Until Sunday, June 30, it's offering a saving of $200 per metre of HARDI boom which translates to a saving of $9700 off a 48.5 metre boom, commonly used on the company's 9000 Rubicon model.

But cost becomes less of a consideration if you focus on the productive worth of the machine.

Equipped with a 9000 litre stainless steel tank, the front-mounted boom Rubicon has already won praise from early owners.

One farmer, with a 5000 hectare program, spraying on average, four times a year with his previous SP, could average 300ha a day.

According to the HARDI, depending on conditions, the Rubicon with its 48.5m boom, is be able to achieve an average 1000ha a day travelling to speeds up to 35 kilometres an hour, with road speeds up to 50km/h.

That is maximising optimum spraying windows.

According to HARDI product manager Steve Lancaster, the Rubicon is a game-changer for HARDI Australia.

"There's no doubt the market is looking for higher capacity SPs these days and Hardi's entry now becomes the biggest SP in the Australian market,'' Mr Lancaster said.

Hardi Australia has spent the past 18 months ensuring the Rubicon meets all the requirements for Australian farmers and there are lots of little features that go the extra mile, so to speak, in making this a very productive and reliable unit.

"Just one of the features is that every hydraulic boom cylinder has an accumulator providing hydraulic dampening from all inertial forces across the boom," Mr Lancaster said.

There is also a "soft close" valve fitted to on all fold cylinders.

"With a boom this size, you don't want impact when folding it because it will stress the boom,'' Mr Lancaster said.

"HARDI has stuck with the Pommier aluminium booms, which are much lighter, but the construction method means their lighter weight doesn't compromise on strength.

"Our Pommier booms are less weight than their steel counterparts but they are incredibly robust."

The wide boom is a two-fold design meaning you can spray at full width, 36m (120ft) or 24m (80ft) - ideal for controlled traffic and country where you haven't knocked down all the trees.

Concerns about boom whip at 48.5m are quickly allayed by the patented pivot pendulum centre, which controls boom stability and boom sensitivity to varying ground contour conditions.

It can be hydraulically-controlled, on-the-go, to adjust for tight, soft or crabhole country.

Another comfort factor for farmers is the power plant.

It's a 8.9 litre Cummins Tier 3 engine developing 276 kilowatts (370 horsepower) and comes with a 1000 litre fuel tank.

Hardi's figures show fuel consumption at 42L an hour, depending on conditions, which would be enough to nearly complete a 24 hour shift, or more sensibly, filling up every two days.

The power plant is linked to a Danfoss hydrostatic transmission, another industry-proven component adding to machine reliability.

A walk-around reveals HARDI has stuck with its convenient work station, which provides a quick and easy instruction for novice drivers.

There's also a 630L rinse tank, 60L induction hopper and a 75 millimetre (3 inch) filling point.

The Rubicon comes standard with 480/70R54 tyres - which contribute to a 1.85 metre (6ft) ground clearance - and on-the-go axle adjustment from three to four metre wheel centres (10-13ft).

Wheelbase is 4.6 metres (15ft) with a 17.88m (59ft) turning circle while the road width with a folded boom is a fraction under 3.7m (12ft).

Other standard features include air bag suspension, Norac auto boom height control and Active Air high pressure boom re-circulation - a feature which ensures the boom remains primed with fluid for instant section control and improved decontamination.

The fluid system uses automatic valve-sequencing system that provides electric/hydraulic control of pressure, suction, rinse and agitation valves from the cab.

The tank fill volume is set, and once reached the fluid valves automatically switch over to agitation and boom priming.

The tank content is then agitated and the spray circuit is primed and at standby operating pressure in readiness to start spraying.

Suspension is by way of fully independent, leading arm, over-ride air bag system.

The company says weight distribution is 51 per cent front and 49pc rear, with the total weight coming in at 15.6 tonnes empty and 26.5t with a full tank load.

HARDI says an "override suspension" provides the load-carrying capacity on each wheel rather than directly above the more common cross-axle, so there is no shock transference across the machine.

The suspended pendulum boom centre also ensures no chassis shocks are transferred out to the boom, adding to Rubicon's best in class boom ride

Triple airbags and a heavy-duty shock absorber are located between the leading arm on the axle hub and a trailing arm.

This system allows independent wheel suspension.

The Rubicon is a collaboration between HARDI Australia and fellow Exel Corporation company, French-based self-propelled experts, Matrot.

Interestingly, one of the meanings of Rubicon is: To do something that you cannot later change and will strongly influence future events.

That's spraying to a tee.