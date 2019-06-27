Only days remain to nominate for the 2019 Australian Farmer of the Year Awards.

The awards are designed to celebrate and applaud the outstanding achievements of those individuals and families making a significant contribution to Australian agriculture.

Winners of the Farmer of the Year Awards, hosted by Kondinin Group and ABC Rural for the 10th year running, will take part in a leadership program supported by the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources.

This major prize, a one-day workshop aimed at leadership development within the agricultural industry, allows award winners to develop their leadership capacity, grow industry networks and build their communication skills to represent the bright future of the industry.



This year, the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) is proudly supporting the awards program as sponsor of the Farming Legend of the Year category.



The award recognises individuals who have made life-long contributions to agriculture, such as 2018 winner Western Australian farmer and renowned inventor, Ray Harrington.



Mr Harrington has most recently been recognised for his Harrington Seed Destructor (HSD), an innovation in weed seed control to combat increasing herbicide resistance within Australian cropping systems.

GRDC head of corporate affairs, Kylie Dunstan, said recognising the nation's leading farmers was important for industry growth.

"This award enables those individuals who are working hard in our agricultural industries to showcase the excellent work that they do and to share their messages and engage with a wider audience," Ms Dunstan said.

"The GRDC is proud to be supporting the awards and encourages nominations from within the grains industry and beyond."

Nominations for the awards close on June 30.



To nominate yourself or a farming legend you know, please visit www.farmeroftheyear.com.au and apply before June 30.



The story Last call for Australian farming legends first appeared on Farm Online.