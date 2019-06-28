Hort Connections 2019 draws bumper crowds | PHOTOS Some of the APAL gang, Richelle Zealley, Lisa Malone and Andrew Mandemaker.

Guests mingling before the start of the Perfection Fresh Breakfast session.

Perfection Fresh Australia CEO, Michael Simonetta outlines details of the company's future plans.

Foodbank Australia's Brianna Casey thanks growers for their efforts in helping support the charity.

One of the vegetable-themed centrepieces for the Perfection Fresh breakfast setting.

Dr Sandro Demaio speaking on growing a healthier world for the 10 billion population.

Chep New Zealand's Nigel Coleman introduces chef, Adam Liaw to the lectern.

Endurance athlete, Samantha Gash, speaks about achieving goals and pushing through comfort zones.

The team from Yara shows off their display.

John Szabo, Vic, Andrew Steele, NSW and Melanie Wishart, NSW, all from GS1 Australia.

The lads from Richdale Plastics, Terry Henderson, John Speer and Michael Speer.

Guests enjoying breakfast on the second day of Hort Connections 2019 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The team behind the Farm in ONE display take time out for a photo.

Wyma's representatives ready for more inquiries at the Hort Connections 2019 trade show.

APAL's Jeremy Griffith serves up a sample of the many cider varieties on display.

Plenty of colour and variety at the APAL display.

Matthew Ogg, Fresh Fruit Portal, Qld samples a cauliflower latte while perusing some apples.

Susie Murphy White, Pomewest, WA and Justin Smith, APAL, Vic.

Angela Steain, NSW and Charlotte Whooley, NSW from Freshcare.

There was plenty of interest in the concurrent sessions held throughout Hort Connections.

Sona Padman, Freshmax, gives some tips on gathering content for businesses to use to create better audience engagement.

Janice Byrnes, Zespri, speaks about the company's journey towards a global marketing campaign.

Grant and Meredith Blacker, Koldtek, Qld helping delegates with their produce cooling questions.

Keaton Okkanen, Black.ai, speaking on building smarter supermarkets with artificial intelligence.

Some of the faces representing Ausveg, national manager – communications Shaun Lindhe, director Belinda Adams and public affairs manager, Tyson Cattle.

Gary Loh, DiMutoCreating, speaking on trust through trade and blockchain solutions. Tweet Facebook of

WITH a continually humming trade show and few spare seats in both the plenary and concurrent sessions, Hort Connections 2019 has been regarded as one of the best horticulture events yet.

Held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, the event attracted about 3500 people, with organisers reporting some 800 growers within that figure.

The conference was also digitally engaged with the #HortCon19 hashtag trending on Twitter for the duration of the event.

The event concluded with the Awards of Excellence held on Wednesday night.

