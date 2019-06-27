Bailey inspires at Hort Connections 2019 breakfast | PHOTOS Farmer, pilot and author, Sam Bailey, holds up the book written about his journey.

Fay Haynes, NSW, Jayne Annis-Brown, NSW and Simon Bolles, Vic.

From DrapeNet, Ingrid Pilk and Michael Cunial, NSW.

Peter Tuohey, Vic and David Whitchelo, Vic.

Rob Miller, NSW and Alex Caltabiano, NSW.

Diana and Willem Myburgh, Qld.

Michael Badcock, Tas and Anthony De Ieso, SA.

Jake Shadbolt, Vic and Onions Australia chair, Peter Shadbolt, Vic.

Syngenta's Ged Sippel welcomes guests to the Syngenta breakfast on the final day of Hort Connections 2019.

Jenny Bailey speaks about meeting her future husband, Sam, while working for ABC Rural.

Daryl and Natalia Wilson, Wilson's Farm Fresh Fruit & Veg, Qld. Tweet Facebook of

SAM Bailey wants to become the first quadriplegic in the world to fly a helicopter.



That's a bold ambition for a cattle producer but taking on big challenges is part and parcel of Mr Bailey's character.

Mr Bailey was the guest speaker at the Syngenta breakfast on the final day of Hort Connections 2019 in Melbourne.

He re-told the story of how, as a 19-year-old, a car accident put him into a wheelchair. Determined not to give up on a dream of working on a farm, Mr Bailey modified machinery and found his own way to get things done.

This went further to the point of him getting his pilot's licence and marrying former ABC Rural reporter, Jenny Black.



The couple wrote a book entitled Head Over Heels which has become a bestseller. They now tour the country on motivational speaking engagements.

But it's his latest project, Helifirst, which is driving Mr Bailey even further.

His goal is to be able to fly a helicopter into schools to inspire children to fulfil their own dreams.



The project is sponsored by the Commonwealth Bank and it requires modification of a Robinson R44 Raven II helicopter which is currently underway.



Mr Bailey spoke about his life and relayed his admiration and love for his wife.

"I'm a very, very, very lucky bloke. I get to spend every day, all day with an extraordinary girl. She gave me a wife; she saw through all this and she saw just Sam and she has just taken it all in her stride," Mr Bailey said.



"I reckon it's one of life's great privileges to be sharing your life with your best mate, and what they don't tell you when you fall in love with your best mate is how it just gets better and better as the years roll by."

This year, the Syngenta breakfast supported the work of the Sargood Foundation.

Syngenta vegetable seeds business unit head - Australasia, Ged Sippel said the foundation did amazing things.

"They are doing some magnificent work to help support and rehabilitate those with spinal injuries," Mr Sippel said.

Syngenta committed to donating $5 for each delegate that signed up to the Sargood Foundation newsletter.

