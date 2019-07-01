Pink go the shears again at Wylie

THE sixth annual 'Shearing for Liz' day is on again.

This year's event will be held on Saturday, July 13, commencing from lunchtime onwards.

The Davies family, Cardiff Merino and Poll Merino stud's Yorkrakine shearing shed will be awash with pink and have again teamed up with the Jumbuk Shearing team to raise much needed funds for the Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA (BCRCWA).

The Jumbuk Shearing team will be shearing Cardiff stud's ewe hoggets in the afternoon and with $100 all-inclusive entry fee, people can cheer on the shearers and rousies, enjoy pizza, nibbles and refreshments later in the afternoon and bid on items at auction with all proceeds raised going to BCRCWA.

With strong community support the fundraising effort continues to grow each year and has raised more than $80,000 for Breast Cancer Research.

The 'Shearing For Liz' day has become a must attend social event on many people's calendars and with a swag of prizes and good times up for grabs, organisers are hoping for the biggest turnout yet and give last year's $32,000 record total raised a shake.

There is also a $10 raffle underway featuring awesome prizes including several accommodation and sport event packages in Perth valued at more $3500.

For more information, to donate and purchase raffle tickets call Tom Reed, Jumbuk Shearing on 0432 443 406 or Quentin Davies, Cardiff stud, on 0408 346 519.