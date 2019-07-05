The volunteers you can't live without

Pingrup volunteers Deb Badger (left) and Rosi Lathwell attend a local event.

ST John WA is indebted to its more than 3300 Country Ambulance volunteers as without them the service could not exist in many rural, remote and regional locations.

"Across the Great Southern region, St John has 411 volunteers helping to deliver lifesaving services and support," said regional manager Cassandra Hughes.

"Whilst communities across the State rely on the volunteers to provide lifesaving ambulance services, we rely on those same communities to provide the volunteers to run the service in rural and remote areas.

"Today there are many ways to contribute as a volunteer including driving the ambulance, transporting patients, providing first aid training or volunteering in a non-operational role.

"Our sub centres are always on the lookout for volunteers of all types including people to help with gardening and maintenance, as well as contributing on the committee.

"Every role in a sub centre is important to the delivery of our service, and right now we are very keen to recruit some additional ambulances officers in centres right across the region. "Volunteering with St John Ambulance WA is highly rewarding, not only for the skills you learn, but also the friendships you develop and the difference that you make."

Chris Elliott has been volunteering out of Katanning for a little under seven years and said he enjoyed being able to help people.

"When I moved to Katanning for work I joined the local sub centre as a way of meeting people and to give back to my community," Mr Elliott said.

"If I hadn't joined St John I would have most likely joined the local fire and rescue volunteers.

"We still stir each other up about it.

"It takes a certain kind of person to be an ambo, so I figured if I was one of those that could do the job, then why not put those skills to good use.

"What I like most about volunteering, is being able to be able to help someone in quite often, a very vulnerable time.

"This flows on to the most awesome feeling you get after helping them and when someone genuinely thanks you for helping them at that time of need - well you just can't beat the satisfaction of knowing you made a difference.

"A hug, a thank you card, seeing someone you've helped whether it be hours, days, months or even years later, back on their feet and surviving to tell the story, even just a thank you from a nanna at three in the morning, truly makes it all worth it.

"St John volunteers look out for each other, we really are just one big family.

"We're a fun bunch to be around."

St John chief executive officer Michelle Fyfe said one of the organisation's strengths was its ability to harness the combination of career staff and volunteers, which together ensure Western Australians have access to leading ambulance and first aid services across metropolitan Perth and regional WA.

She said regional volunteers were a key part of the State's country ambulance service, helping St John attend to 653,776 patients in Western Australia last year," Ms Fyfe said.

"Most day's people won't need us, but when something does go wrong, St John volunteers, alongside career paramedics in larger areas, are there to deliver lifesaving services and support to the community.

"I say a very, very big thank you to our volunteers.

"They make the world of difference.

"They give us their passion, their drive and their enthusiasm.

"We couldn't do what we do across this very large State without them.

"We now have more volunteer roles in St John than ever, including event health officers, community transport volunteers, first aid assistants and awareness officers, early childhood education volunteers, as well as a variety of roles in the regional ambulance service."

Ms Fyfe said the diversity in age and gender reflected the fact that volunteering was something that appealed to a wide range of people.

"It also reflects the fact that volunteering isn't something left to a handful of people," she said.

"We have some volunteers who are high-school aged, right through to those in their 80s, and all make an invaluable contribution to their communities.

Ms Hughes said volunteers were always needed.

"We train our people well, develop strong networks across the region and support one another," she said.

"The volunteer role is truly diverse and we encourage people to contact the regional office or local sub centre to find out more about volunteering."