New shop for Kerr Ag at Katanning

FORMER Esperance machinery dealer has literally cemented his business in Katanning after selling his Esperance branch to AgWest Machinery last year.

With a renovated premises and a new name, KERR AG, Brian is excited about the future.

"There's a growing acceptance of AGCO products in the area, particularly Fendt tractors and the Massey Ferguson brand of tractors, headers and balers," he said.

"It's an investment that reflects confidence in the area and provides a more professional image."

The latter comment also reflects the serious commitment many machinery dealers are making in investing in the industry.

It presents the farm mechanisation industry in a positive light and sends a message that the mining industry isn't alone in providing career pathways in regional areas.