Clip winners gather for presentations

EXCELLENCE in wool growing and classing was celebrated in Fremantle last Friday night at the annual Elders Supreme Clip of the Sale award presentations.

The Elders team welcomed staff, clients and classers from across the State in acknowledgement of the hard work that had gone into preparing the cream of the Elders clip for the 2018/19 season.

Master of ceremonies for the evening Elders western zone sales performance manager Ian White kicked off the evening by congratulating all of the award recipients for their efforts.

There are 10 criteria on which the Supreme Clip of the Sale awards are judged: branding and condition of wool packs; number of lines made; evenness of length; evenness of quality; skirting of the lines (free from sweat and necks); number of bales and pieces; oddment preparation including lambs; classer specification (what information is provided to allow Elders to put forward the clip to the best possible advantage); number of bulk class bales and number of overweight bales.

This year awards were handed out by Elders wool team members Jeff Brennan, Tim Burgess, Michael Fairclough, Tony Alosi, Breanna Hayes, Stuart Matthews, Murray Drage and Alice Wilsdon to producers from 36 districts across the State, ranging from Esperance to Rawlinna to Southern Cross to Dongara.

Among the list of award recipients, there were 22 returning award winners, a reflection of the consistency of quality produced by the woolgrowers in the room.

Elders zone general manager-west, James Cornish gave the official welcome speech recognising and congratulating the efforts of the woolgrowers, classers and Elders staff.

"This is one of our favourite evenings on the Elders calendar," Mr Cornish said.

Mr Cornish noted the event was attended by a great group of people each year, but joked it always tended to be more enjoyable after some rain.

"The general rains we've seen recently have been incredible and it comes at a time when it's hard to remember when agriculture has been in a more positive position," Mr Cornish said.

"The average sheep price as of today is sitting at about $121 which is just incredible and a brilliant result for our farmers, up about $10-$15 on this time last year.

"Cattle are making about $1000 (average) at the moment which is very similar to this time last year which is another great result as well.

"And when we look to wool, the average price per bale to date is about $2200, which is still up by $180 on the same time last year.

"All of that is with the lowest interest rates and I can't remember a time when commodities were this strong at the same time as interest rates being so low."

The Young family, Kondinin, won the Supreme Clip of the Sale award for sale F34. Celebrating the family's win were Elders district wool manager Tony Alosi (left), the clip's classer Rangi Roycroft, Kondinin and Brian and Lynne Young.

Elders district wool manager Tony Alosi (left), congratulated Mark and Jeannie Szczecinski, Corrigin, on winning the Supreme Clip of the Sale award for sale F31.

Elders district wool manager Murray Drage (left), with F40 Supreme Clip of the Sale winners David and Jacqui Burcham, Kendenup.

Elders zone general manager-west, James Cornish (left) and Elders wool sales manager Tim Burgess (right), congratulate John Rutherford, Duranillin, on his family winning the Supreme Clip of the Sale award for sale F36.

Celebrating the Stratford family, Wyalkatchem, taking out the Supreme Clip of the Sale award for sale F35 were Elders district wool manager Tony Alosi (left), the clip's classer Courtney Millar and his father Brett, Bencubbin, Sean and Mischa Stratford and Elders western zone sales performance manager Ian White.

Elders district wool manager Tony Alosi (left), with F42 Supreme Clip of the Sale winners classer Roxanne King, Augusta and growers Daniel and Narelle Bailey, Beverley.

Supreme Clip of the Sale winners for sale F30 were the Gray family, Wande-Arah stud, Esperance. Louise and John Gray were congratulated on the family's win by Elders district wool manager Stuart Matthews.

Ellen Walker, Brookton, collected the family's Supreme Clip of the Sale award for sale F48 and was congratulated on the win by Elders district wool manager Tony Alosi.

Elders wool sales manager Tim Burgess (left), congratulated classer Don Spiers, Darkan and growers Bill Moore and Chris Mathews, Narrogin, on the Moore family winning the Supreme Clip of the Sale award for sale F44. With them is Elders Narrogin agent Paul Keppel.

Classer Trevor Young (left), Esperance, was congratulated by Elders district wool manager Stuart Matthews on classing the Teasdale family's clip at Gibson and the Rawlinna station clip, which won the Supreme Clip of the Sale awards for sales F11 and F41 respectively.

Elders district wool manager Tony Alosi (left), with Supreme Clip of the Sale winners for sale F37 Doug and Denise Kelly, Meckering and their classer Peter Tiller, Doodlakine.

Wemyss Estates managers Robyn (left) and George Hams, Mindarabin, were congratulated by Elders Jerramungup agent David Halleen on the operation winning the Supreme Clip of the Sale award for sale F45.

Elders district wool manager Jeff Brennan (left) and wife Eloise congratulated John and Leanesha Marrone, Wubin, on winning the Supreme Clip of the Sale award for sale F01.

Elders district wool manager Michael Fairclough with classer Phyllis Wallace, Narrogin, who classed the Fowler family's clip "DVSF/Yarrabin" from Williams which won the Supreme Clip of the Sale award for sale F29.

The Gors family, Dandaragan, was awarded the Supreme Clip of the Sale award for sale F17. Celebrating the family's win were Elders district wool manager Breanna Hayes (left), the clip's classer Aroha Rewi, York and Clifton, Susan, David and Beryl Gors.

Shearer Ethan Harder (left), Bruce Rock, classer Regina Jones, Bruce Rock, with Supreme Clip of the Sale winners for sale F10 Brendon and Prue Maher, Muntadgin and Elders Merredin territory sales manager James King.

Elders district wool manager Murray Drage (left), collected F19 and F20 Supreme Clip of the Sale awards for his clients Bill Lathwell, Cranbrook and Phill Horrocks, Cranbrook, who couldn't attend the awards. With him were classer Garry Devine, Frankland, who classed the Horrock family's clip and his wife Clarissa.

Elders Merredin territory sales manager James King (left), congratulated clients Willa, Richard, James and Lauren Steel, Carribber stud, South Yilgarn, on winning the Supreme Clip of the Sale award for sale F09.

The Supreme Clip of the Sale award for sale F13 was won by the Butler family, Bruce Rock. Celebrating the win were Ethan Harder (left), Bruce Rock, the clip's classer Regina Jones, Bruce Rock, Tanya and Dean Butler and Elders territory sales manager James King.

Elders district wool manager Tony Alosi (left), with sale F02 Supreme Clip of the Sale winners Cody Kennedy and Jaxon, Karen, Glen, Damian and Sharon O'Driscoll, Grass Valley.

Supreme Clip of the Sale winners for sale F15 were Marg (left) and Alan Greaves, Williams. Celebrating their win with them were the clip's classer Don Spiers and his wife Carol, Darkan and Elders district wool manager Michael Fairclough.

Elders Merredin territory sales manager Graeme Teasdale (left), congratulated F07 Supreme Clip of Sale winners Tyna Kinta, Bruce Rock, who classed part of the clip and growers Michael and Carissa Wanless, Muntadgin. The Wanless family's clip was also classed by Suzi Harder, Bruce Rock. Mr Teasdale also collected the award for sale F28 on behalf of the Downsborough family, Merredin.

The Spark family, Tincurrin, were the Supreme Clip of the Sale winners for sale F12. Celebrating the family's win were Elders wool sales manager Tim Burgess (left), Anthony and Sue Spark, Ellie Stanyer, Riley Spark and Elders Wickepin representative Jeff Brown.

Elders district wool manager Michael Fairclough (left), congratulated Shorelands Pastoral connections Michael Bowman and Maria Magalhaes, Williams, on Shorelands Pastoral winning the Supreme Clip of the Sale award for sale F16.

Elders Merredin territory sales manager James King (left) and Elders Narembeen branch manager Colin Ogilvie congratulated those involved in the Cowan family, Crichton Vale stud, Narembeen, winning Supreme Clip of the Sale award for sale F06 shearer Ethan Harder, classer Suzie Harder, both of Bruce Rock and growers Bill, Diane, Felicity and Peter Cowan.

The Elders WA wool team celebrated the end of the 2018/19 wool selling season at the company's Supreme Clip of the Sale award presentations last week. At the presentations were district wool managers Tony Alosi (left), Michael Fairclough, Breanna Hayes, Murray Drage, wool sales manager Tim Burgess, district wool manager Jeff Brennan, wool sales support officer Heather Steel, district wool manager Stuart Matthews, wool sales manager Alice Wilsdon and wool technical officer Danny Royall.

The Bradford family, Kulin, were the Supreme Clip of the Sale winners for sale F18. Celebrating the family's win were Elders district wool manager Tony Alosi (left) and Richard and Edwina, holding baby Dara, and Charlie and Valerie Bradford.

During his address Mr Cornish touched on the hiccups experienced by the live export trade recently.

"We can't drop the ball on standards but we've got some time now to demonstrate the value of the trade which is a good thing," Mr Cornish said.

"Looking more specifically to wool, yes, the price has dropped and production around Australia is down about 12 per cent, which is largely due to the extremely dry year in the Eastern States.

"Across WA, production is down 8-9pc, with a lot of sheep in the northern and eastern areas of WA exiting the system.

"For prices generally, the key issue is a bit of uncertainty with China a very important market for us, buying about 80pc of the Australian wool clip."

Mr Cornish said the quality of wool was impacting prices.

"In the east, they are having issues with yield, strength and length of their wool which is having an impact," he said.

"But the good news is that things are looking very positive in the long term.

"All of our analysts are saying there is no reason for wool prices to drop any further which is obviously very positive and bodes well for us in the medium term."

Mr Cornish rounded out his speech by acknowledging the Elders staff and thanking their clients.

"We're very proud of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by the Elders team which will no doubt see another great year for us here in the west," he said.

"Particularly to the staff in our wool store, I'd like to recognise their efforts and resilience over the past couple of weeks and for their work to put together this evening's event.

"To the Elders clients, many of whom do more than just their wool business with us, our business was founded on wool 180 years ago so we really value and appreciate your clip.

"We're also delighted to have the classers here because we think it's important to recognise the work they do for the international reputation of our wool.

"Congratulations to you all."

Along with receiving a certificate to recognise their win, this year the growers also received a 100 per cent wool scarf with their brand/clip name embroided on it.