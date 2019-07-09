Key livestock appointment for Elders

New Elders zone livestock manager - west, Simon Wilkinson.

THE Elders livestock team in WA has a new 'chief' with Simon Wilkinson appointed to the role of zone livestock manager - west.

Mr Wilkinson, who started in his new role this week, has worked with the company for nine years across a number of roles which has seen him have significant interaction within the livestock industry.

He comes to this role having spent the past 18 months as the key account manager for the west zone and before that he was the Elders South West area manager for six years.

In both these roles he was regularly discussing livestock marketing strategies and opportunities with clients to help improve their returns.

Elders zone general manager - west, James Cornish said it had been Elders' intention to focus this position more towards the front end of the company's livestock business in an effort to add value and create opportunities for its network of territory sales managers and agents and with this in mind Simon was an obvious choice.

"Simon has demonstrated he is a strong and respected leader within our business and is well suited to this important role," Mr Cornish said.

"His ability to lead and grow our South West cattle business over six years and more recently develop strong relationships within the corporate livestock industry as our zone key account manager has given me great confidence in his ability to succeed in this position."

Mr Wilkinson said he was excited by the new role and the prospect of working with both staff and agents involved in the business as they are a great blend of people.

"I am looking forward to building on the strong relationships I have developed in my past two roles across the State with clients, staff and agents in both the commercial and stud stock side of the Elders livestock business," Mr Wilkinson said.

"In my key account manager role I have seen a lot of enquiry and positivity for domestic and export opportunities for livestock in the State, so I think it is a great time to be involved in the livestock industry."

Mr Wilkinson said he was looking forward to continuing to grow the Elders livestock business in these positive times with the company's Statewide network of staff and agents.

"The great thing about the Elders livestock team is that there is a really good blend of youth and experience and I am looking forward to developing it further with the recruitment of the right people to the right areas."

Mr Wilkinson is very keen on the Elders traineeship program as he believes the young people are the key to ensuring a successful future.

When he was the South West manager he successfully introduced four young members to the area's livestock team and is keen to continue this path in his new role to ensure the Elders livestock team in the State has a prosperous future.

Along with leading the livestock team across the State, Mr Wilkinson will also continue to service his existing key account livestock clients.

