Australia's red meat producers and processor will learn this afternoon what has been recommendedfor its representation in the future, with the release of the Red Meat Advisory Council 's Memorandum of Understanding white paper.



The MoU defines the roles, responsibilities and funding of Australia's red meat industry bodies and was put in place 20 years ago. It defines the roles of various groups including the Cattle Council, Sheep Producers, Australian Lotfeeders, and the Australian Meat Industry Council.



Read more:

In September last year RMAC appointed an independent taskforce to review the current MOU and look at what changes may be made to it to reflect a much changed red meat industry worth $18 billion a year. One which sees itself as more part of the whole food industry and not just different sectors often working to different purposes.



The taskforce was asked to investigate if the industry was best served by the current model; a smaller more centralised model with a focus on covering all sectors as a whole; or a hybrid of both..



After nearly a year of submissions, input and discussion, the proposed model for a new MoU will be made public today, Thursday 4 July.

More to come.



Farm Online will be reporting extensively on the proposed recommendations and also bring you the reaction from across the industry.

The story Red meat MOU white paper to be released today first appeared on Farm Online.