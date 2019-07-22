Safety manual helps farmers take action

A suite of tools and resources is helping Australian dairy farmers improve safety in their businesses.



Dairy Australia developed its farm safety program after a tragic 2016 in which six lives were lost on Australian dairy farms.

The program has already been credited with transforming the safety culture on a number of farms.

The tools include a Farm Safety Starter Kit, Farm Safety Manual and workshops.

Dairy Australia's Sally Roberts said Australia's dairy farmers were being reminded to put safety first as the Australian agriculture sector marked Farm Safety Week 2019.

The safety of farm families was too important to let hazards go unaddressed.

"In the blink of an eye, an accident can happen on farm and your child, grandchild or a visitor could be seriously injured," Ms Roberts said.

"Farm Safety Week is an opportunity for every agricultural sector to remind farmers about the importance of maintaining a comprehensive safety system on their farm."

Ms Roberts said the tools and resources helped farmers enhance the safety of their farm.

The Farm Safety Starter Kit can be used to conduct quick safety scans of properties.

The kit includes a set of Quick Safety Scans that can be used to check for potential hazards and risks on the farm.



It also has a Safety System Snapshot, which will enable farmers to check their farm safety systems against the current work health and safety legislation.

The Farm Safety Manual and workshops conducted in dairy regions guide farmers through the development of a comprehensive safety system on-farm.

At the end of the process, farmers will have introduced practical safety measures around their farms and be operating with a tailored Farm Safety Manual in place.

The manual outlines policies and practices to prevent serious injuries across 14 key areas, including quad bike safety, working with livestock, confined spaces and children in the workplace.

"Nothing is more important than ensuring our loved ones, staff and visitors are safe," Ms Roberts said.

"Every accident involving a child on-farm is preventable."

Farmers can access Dairy Australia's farm safety tools at thepeopleindairy.com.au/farmsafety or register for workshops by contacting their local Regional Development Program.

This story first appeared on Australian Dairyfarmer



The story Safety manual helps farmers take action first appeared on Farm Online.