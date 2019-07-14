The rise of ISOBUS

THE precision ag market is leaps ahead of where it was five to 10 years ago.

But with new technology comes new information - which can be overwhelming for a first-time user.

This is where the specialists can help and one subject that Reece Salter, precision farming specialist at McIntosh & Son, Katanning, gets asked frequently about is ISOBUS-compatibility.

What is ISOBUS?

Essentially we're talking about a standard protocol that allows communication between compatible computers.

Many people refer to it as plug-n-play - for example, plug your connector from your air seeder, tug-a-long boomsprayer or hay baler to any tractor and away you go, with the in-cab display controlling the implement the tractor is pulling.

If an implement or a tractor breaks down, simply remove it, plug in the ISOBUS to the new attachment and you're back at work.

No more complicated cable and controller transfers.

ISOBUS is essential for farmers who have specific brand preferences and requirements as they can now experience efficiencies across their whole operation.

It's a common practice in Europe and it's starting to gain traction in Australia.

But the key to ISOBUS is compatibility.

According to Reece the slow rate of adoption of ISOBUS in Australia can be put down to proprietary products that don't automatically talk to each other.

But that's changing with new ISOBUS-compatible displays to match ISOBUS-ready tractors, headers and self-propelled boomsprayers.

The first level of ISOBUS is basically population information such as tank fill, rates, hectares covered, etc.

There's minimal compatibility issues at this level.

It's the second level that can cause confusion if you're not an expert, particularly if you want to go into variable rate control or section control.

This requires a Task Controller, which is basically a software program that instructs the towed implement to perform certain tasks, such as boom section shut-off.

"That's when compatibility issues arise," Reece said.

"And it can be a problem when one brand of product attached to an implement communicates with a different, incompatible display and the information comes up scrambled.

"This is easily resolved with an unlock code so the brand can identify itself to the display and populate the settings so it is ready to run."

Accessing the unlock code is usually done through a precision farming specialist at your local machinery dealership.

"The unfamiliarity of the symbols also can be daunting initially, as they don't make sense to some operators," Reece said.

"However, with the support of your dealership's precision farming specialist and continual use, they become second nature."

And for code errors, screen freeze or screen disappearing, a simple re-boot usually fixes the problem.

If you're thinking of variable rate control or section control, you're first step should be to contact your local precision farming specialist and bring a plan with you of what you're trying to achieve.

As Paul Simon would say, "Get on the (IOS) bus Gus."