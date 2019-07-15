Lead times for tractors

THE rains have come and thoughts are coming to the forefront about machinery requirements for 2020.

For some, those thoughts will be kept in check until evidence of a good finish.

But there remains a healthy population ready to assess their needs and with knowledge that ordering now, especially tractors, will guarantee delivery before next seeding season.

Afgri Equipment sales manager Campbell Aiken, who is based in Wagin, told Torque last week lead times for John Deere 8R and 9R models already are out to November and December.

"The good thing about talking with your dealer now is that you can custom-build what you want and get it all done at the factory," he said.

"There are a lot of options but if you wait, for example, until the tractor has arrived to select options, you might not get them in time."

That also applies to used tractors you might be looking at and want to add a few options.

"There's a limited supply of new self-propelled boomsprayers but once they've gone you will probably have to wait until October to get one," Campbell said.

As for new headers?

"Ordering for this harvest was done and dusted in April," Campbell said.

"But we have a great selection of good used models."

Judging by the way the season is shaping up, there may be a demand in this market segment.