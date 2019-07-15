A tractor for all seasons

HAVING completed a more than 10,000 hectare cropping and pasture seeding program with a new Fendt 1050, Kulin farmer John Wilson is impressed with its performance.

Delivered by AgWest Machinery, Corrigin, in February, it already has chalked up 1120 hours with more to come as potential tasks arise such as chasing, spreading, spraying and speed tilling.

And with farm properties more than 100 kilometres apart, having a 50 kilometre per hour transmission will make it "the best of all the tractors we've ever had".

The 1050 was demonstrated by AgWest as a chase tractor last year on singles and the Wilson family bought the demo after deciding to expand their cropping program, which called for another tractor.

"I knew about the Fendt's performance with the Vario transmission and its fuel economy and we liked it for its versatility and as a back-up front-wheel assist (FWA) tractor for our used Fendt 927 model," Mr Wilson said.

"Having said that, the 1050 also does the work of a four-wheel drive, which makes it ideal as a seeding tractor."

The Fendt 1000 is sold as a FWA tractor but Fendt engineers have changed that impression.

Conventional four-wheel drive tractors usually have a fixed torque ratio between the front and rear axle but with the 1000 Series, torque is distributed over two transmission outputs independently on both axles.

With the help of a computer-controlled, four-wheel clutch, torque can be shifted between the axles according to need, resulting in greater traction and a tighter turning circle.

In working mode, ther 1000 Series operates in four-wheel drive but the axles work independently.

When an implement is engaged into the ground, the transmission pressure increases and the clutch locks for a conventional four-wheel drive.

When the tractor reaches the headland and the implement is not ground-engaged, the clutch unlocks so the front and rear axles are driven independently, allowing the front axle to perform a pull-turn technique for a tighter turning circle.

The switch from independent four-wheel drive to conventional four-wheel drive is also done by wheel speed between the front and rear axle.

If the tractor senses wheel-slip on one axle the conventional four-wheel drive is then engaged.

According to Mr Wilson, a lot of features in the Fendt 1000 come standard and despite many high spec functions, it is an easy tractor to operate.

"I'd say it's perfect for casual staff because it can be easily programmed with things like headland turn and hydraulics, etc," he said.

"And the fuel usage is really good which I noted when we were sowing our pastures.

"We were getting 27 litres an hour out of the tractor and overall dry seeding our wheat and barley it averaged 50 litres an hour pulling an 18 metre Equalizer and a 16,000 litre Morris air seeder and sitting between 1300 and 1400 revs."

To deliver the bulging power, Fendt has introduced a 12.4 litre, six cylinder MAN engine into the range which uses a unique cooling system to keep it clean and deliver maximum torque at low engine revs.

Coupled with the Vario transmission, the 1000 Series is capable of speeds of 50 km/h at a low 1200rpm.

Maximum torque is achieved at 1100rpm and is maintained to 1500rpm, resulting in maximum fuel efficiency.

According to AGCO, bigger power ratings are blended with clever technology, ranging from heavy-draft work to front and rear linkage applications.

Independent front axle suspension is standard and the four-point pneumatic cab suspension is also a boost to comfort on the road and in working mode.

Mr Wilson opted for a Trimble receiver so that Varioguide can work on the Fendt terminal which also runs ISOBUS on two cameras.

The operator's manual is fully integrated into the terminal.

The 1050 also features high-capacity hydraulics with two highly efficient hydraulic circuits.

Two optional independent axial piston pumps can be specified to meet the demands of different flow and pressure levels up to 430 litres a minute.

The tractor also features a fifth remote valve that can output 170L a minute.

