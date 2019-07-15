Social scene: Dairy industry looks to future challenges

Victorian dairy farmer Adam Jenkins (left), with dairy farmers Jacqui and Bob Biddulph.

A panel discussion with Parmalat national milk manager Malcolm Fechney (left), Brownes Foods chief executive officer and managing director Tony Girgis, Lion co-director agricultural procurement Murray Jeffrey and Western Dairy regional manager Esther Jones.

NAB Bunbury agribusiness managers Paula Mathieson (left) and Christopher Omodei, with Westpac senior relationship manager WA agribusiness Wade Krawczyk.

Waterloo dairy farmer Warrick Tyrrel (left) and WAFarmers Dairy Council president Michael Partridge, with Brunswick dairy farmers Paul Ieraci and his son Luke.

Caitlin Bennett (left), Bunbury Elders, with Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carrol, WAFarmers board member Max Watts and his wife Virginia Watts, Wandering.

Louise Cashmore (left), Reality Consulting, WAFarmers corporate operations manager Melanie Toluca and Department of Education principal consultant, agricultural education, Alysia Kepert.

THE WAFarmers 2019 Dairy Conference was held at Abbey Beach Resort, Busselton, last Thursday. Industry leaders, advocacy groups and local and national dairy farmers discussed the challenging season that was and what prospects look like for the industry for the year ahead.

Called 'Bringing value back', the conference highlighted an industry that is working towards a more profitable, viable and sustainable future for dairy farmers.

Farm Weekly journalist BREE SWIFT attended and took these photographs.