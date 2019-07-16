Party chats with community stakeholders

Katanning shire president Liz Guidera (left), with The Nationals WA Roe MP Peter Rundle, party life member Mary Graham, Kerry Palmer and Rob Ladyman.

Roe MP Peter Rundle welcomes everyone to the sundowner at Katanning.

Broomehill-Tambellup shire president Scott Thompson (left), with The Nationals WA leader Mia Davies and Woodanilling shire president Russell Thomson.

The Nationals WA Roe branch president Steven Blyth (left), with acting State director Joe Lundy.

Young Nationals president Heather York (left), with The Nationals WA deputy leader Jacqui Boydell.

THE Nationals WA packed out the Old Power Station function room at the Premier Mill Hotel in Katanning on July 1.

The sundowner was one of the regional engagement meetings that saw party leader Mia Davies visit Katanning, Boddington, Wandering and Northam, talking with community groups and key stakeholders.

Roe MP Peter Rundle hosted the Katanning event and said the strong turnout was testament to The Nationals WA's strong brand throughout the region.

Ms Davies spoke about the party's fight to keep the State government accountable when it came to the management of Royalties for Regions.