Carcoar weaner steers sell to $1210 high

THE market was considerably dearer across all categories of stock at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, store cattle sale on Friday.



All up 2730 head were offered including a good quality yarding of well bred weaner steers and heifers.

There was very solid support from Southern Tablelands and Victorian buyers. Meat and Livestock Australia reported buyers attending from Gundagai, Harden, Cootamundra, Young, Wodonga, Shepparton, and central Victoria.



Weaner steers weighing less than 200 kilograms sold from $250 to $630 a head, while those from 200kg to 280kg ranged from $470 to $955.

The 280kg to 330kg weaner steers sold from $770 to $995 and a small number of pens weighing more than 330kg ranged from $940 to $1210.

Weaner heifers weighing less than 200 kilograms sold from $200 to $565 a head, while those from 200kg to 280kg ranged from $500 to $755.

The 280kg to 330kg weaner heifers sold from $640 to $885 and one pen weighing more than 330kg sold for $720.

Two small pens of yearling steers sold from $1000 to $1105 and a small number of yearling heifers ranged from $785 to $915.

One pen of pregnancy-tested-in-calf Angus heifers sold for $810 a head.

The bulk of the PTIC cows were 400kg to 550kg Angus females which ranged from $550 to $1410. One pen of heavier PTIC Hereford/Angus cows topped at $1480.

Unjoined cows ranged from $610 to $705, while a limited number of cows with young calves sold from $800 to $1320. The top pen were Angus cows weighing between 400kg and 550kg.

