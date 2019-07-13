Chinese owned farming operation on the market

The Chinese owned farming operation, Rifa Salutary Pty Ltd, is on the market.



The business is owned by China's Zhejiang Rifa Holding Group, which has invested in the specialist machinery and textiles sectors, aeronautics and aviation, finance and agriculture both in China and around the world.

Rifa first invested in Australian agriculture with its first purchase in 2014. Today it has 14 properties in western Victoria and northern NSW, with a land area totaling around 44000 hectares.



The director of Rifa Salutary and Vice President of Rifa Holding Group, Bobby Jiang, said the company felt the time was right to capture value as a result of completed expenditure and improvement programs, combined with the growth in land value.



The company's Australian Chief Executive Officer, Cameron Hall said recent investment in infrastructure and improvement programs had set the business up for the future.

"There is still work to be done, which gives a purchaser good promise. But the foundations and team are in place to take the business forward," Mr Hall said.

The Regional Director of CBRE Agribusiness, Selling agent Danny Thomas, said the positive outlook for the beef industry, coupled with potential for further investment provides a significant opportunity for prospective buyers.

"This is a business that has demonstrated excellent resilience through some difficult climatic conditions in the past two years," he said.



"The maintenance of great genetics across the operation's 20,000 head of beef cattle during this period is testament to the team managing this portfolio," Mr Thomas said.

