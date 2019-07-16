Thank A Farmer refills cups CONNECTIONS: Football coaching legend Kevin Sheedy dropped into the Thank A Farmer corporate box at the MCG to offer his support. Photo: Anna K Photography.

REFILLING THEIR CUPS: Rebecca Casey with other rural women take time out and meet new friends with sponsors, Thank A Farmer. Photo: Anna K Photography.

SPRING IN THEIR STEPS: A group of 18 rural mothers enjoyed the first Thank A Farmer weekend away in Melbourne. Photo: Anna K Photography. Tweet Facebook of

"I've been thinking of getting out of the industry and finding a new career but I came home realising I don't actually want to get out, I just want a day off."

The epiphany for South Gippsland dairy farmer and mother Rebecca Casey came after a weekend away for rural mothers run by Thank A Farmer.

"It's given me a new perspective on self care," Ms Casey said.

"Unfortunately, I think our industry puts the idea of constant work on a pedestal - there's this belief that the farm and the cows come before you do and we just keep going on autopilot.

"If you're going to take three hours off to go for a surf, a horse ride or meet up with a friend, you shouldn't feel you have to justify that to yourself or the cows.



The Thank A Farmer event in Melbourne last weekend was the first getaway organised for farming parents by Mums Who Wine, which holds events to overcome the isolation that often comes with new motherhood.



Mums Who Wine is run by two corporate lawyers, founder Lauren Oliver and business development manager Jacqui White.



"We wanted to create a space to get farming mums and dads away with a friend to refill their cups because we know that when they go back home, their families are going to benefit, their communities are going to benefit and it will be really far-reaching," Ms Oliver said.



"We're very mindful and aware of what they do, the conditions they're in and the mental load and stress, so it's about giving back.

"Everyone sees the need for it and the generosity from businesses has been pretty incredible.



"In a month, Perpetual had sponsored overnight accommodation, Melbourne Public put on a VIP dinner and Limo Rental Melbourne volunteers chauffeured the farmers and a friend each to the MCG where they enjoyed a luxury football experience donated by Condor Corporate Leisure."

Ms White said farmers had warmed to the new event quickly.

"The main message from the farmers I've spoken to has been how nice it is that people are thinking about us, which almost breaks my heart," she said.



"A farming dad said people want to know where their food comes from - is it organic, grass-fed - but do they really want to know?

"We need to think about the welfare of the people who produce food for us, not just the welfare of the animals, as important as that is."

The pair said they plan to run more Thank A Farmer events, with nominations already open on its website for farming fathers who need a break.

Because Thank A Farmer is so new, Ms White said, most of the nominations came via its metropolitan network but she is keen for farmers to spread the word.



"The individual experience people have is important but so is awareness of the broader society that farmers need to feel valued," she said.

Farmer Rebecca Casey said she has already nominated several farming fathers for the upcoming Thank A Farmer weekend.

"We have a tendency though to think we're too tough to need time out, that we're all too resilient, but the stats on mental health and suicide are astonishing," she said.

"That two city lawyers could see the importance of reaching out like this rather than that push coming from within farming shows just how much we need it, really."

Stock & Land journalist Marian Macdonald attended the Thank A Farmer weekend at the invitation of a nominated farmer.

