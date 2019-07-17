Landmark kicks straight with sponsorship

LANDMARK's support of country football was reinforced when the company handed over a $100,000 cheque to the WA Country Football League (WACFL) at the launch of the Landmark Country Football Championships, at the Lathlain Function Centre, Perth, last Thursday night.

Over the past 44 years Landmark has contributed $2.3 million to the annual championship.

"It is something we are very proud and comfortable with as our relationship with the WACFL," said Justin Lynn, Landmark's general manager southern.

"They are great custodians of our sponsorship dollars and it's a big portion of our sponsorship dollars that we put towards country footy.

"It's not only supporting the day-to-day running of country footy that we are happy to support the country footy league with, but it's a whole gambit of stuff they do around that - that is assisting guys who are coming to the carnival, it's helping address the key messages of Belt Up to make sure everyone gets home safely and it's around them helping to keep the game alive in the country.

"I have been in the country all my life and I can see that it (the game) is declining in areas and it's great to see that we are trying to take steps to keep it alive and keep things going on as they have been in the past."

Mr Lynn also recognised the WACFL for its work in addressing bigger issues in the country, such as drug use and men's health.

Landmark regional key account manager Steve Wright, who has worked closely with the WACFL for many years, was also recognised by Mr Lynn.

"He puts a lot of time and effort in to making sure this week runs pretty smoothly and everything goes well from a Landmark point of view in our contribution towards this week," Mr Lynn said.

Mr Wright spoke about the West Coast Eagles Career Development Program that started in early 2018 and involves key Eagles players Jamie Cripps and Liam Duggan.

Last year the premiership duo was exposed to all aspects of Landmark's business and spent time with clients and staff.

"They got out and had a good look at the whole ag world, which I think was good for them," Mr Wright said.

"It is great foresight from the guys and whether they land at Landmark or not it doesn't matter, but they were having a look."

The Landmark team was out in full force at the launch of the Landmark Country Football Championships at the Lathlain Function Centre, Perth, last Thursday night.

Mr Wright said both players were halfway through a similar program this year and were once again having a good look right across the business.

He said early indications were that Mr Duggan was interested in nutrition and agronomics and Mr Cripps was interested in sales.

Referring back to the country championships, that wrapped up on Sunday, Mr Wright said country football was what it was all about and he paid tribute to all the volunteers behind the scenes.

"You guys make the game happen, without you we have got nothing," he said.

"We are only more than happy to put our money in to make sure we are part of that."

WACFL president John Shadbolt said the Landmark Country Football Championships were a coming together and a highlight of the country football calendar.

"They wouldn't be possible without the support of our fantastic sponsors in Landmark," Mr Shadbolt said.