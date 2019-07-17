Interest grows for annual NACRA field day

AGRICULTURE in the Ord River Irrigation Area was showcased in early July with the annual Northern Australia Crop Research Alliance (NACRA) field walk.

More than 150 agricultural industry players, including farmers, processors, marketers and distributors, joined with agronomists, genetics and crop breeding researchers to view the season 2019 cotton and grains trials.

NACRA chairman John Foss said that attendance at the field walk had doubled each year since NACRA began in 2016.

"Integrating farm cropping systems in our unique irrigated tropical environment is central to NACRA's mission" Mr Foss said.

"This year's field walk was timed around the harvest of the Ord cotton trials.

"Integrating a cotton farming system with current and future grains crops is essential if Ord farmers are to get the most out of the available land and water.

"We're delivering research funded by local farmers and industry and supported by the Commonwealth and State governments.

"We can't understate the importance of farmer-driven R&D, it is what NACRA is built on."

Mr Foss was pleased to host Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan, who spoke of the State government's increased investment in people, facilities and R&D at the Frank Wise Institute.

"This has all happened since the industry joined together to form NACRA," Mr Foss said.

"The turnout this year is testament to that."

More than 100 people travelled to Kununurra from outside of the region - most were from interstate.

"The interest in cropping in Northern Australia continues to grow," Mr Foss said.

"NACRA has proven itself to be a solid model for industry-driven agricultural R&D.

"We have leveraged substantial government and private investment in showing that agriculture in the Ord is truly productive and has an exciting future."