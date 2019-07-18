Expert advice from storage webinars

THE Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) has come to the aid of growers interested in learning more about grain storage but lacking the time or ability to get to a workshop.

A series of grain storage webinars is about to be launched, providing growers with convenient, timely and relevant information and advice about all aspects of storing grain on-farm.

One webinar will be held every month for the remainder of 2019 - each being 30 minutes duration and focused on different topics.

The free-of-charge webinars, facilitated by BCG (Birchip Cropping Group), will be led by members of the GRDC's Grain Storage Extension Project team who are keen to ensure growers are extracting the most from their grain storage investments.

Chris Warrick, who co-ordinates the GRDC's Grain Storage Extension Project, said the webinars were designed to be an easy-to-access source of valuable information to support growers with their storage practices and considerations.

"The webinars are a convenient way of accessing the latest advice without having to leave the farm or office and offer an opportunity to ask questions of the experts - they will be extremely interactive," said Mr Warrick, who is also a consultant with Primary Business.

"It is so important to get grain storage right - because if you don't the consequences can be costly."

The first webinar was held earlier this week and the topic was planning for storage.

Other webinars will be on:

August 13 - storage hygiene and structural treatments

September 10 - upgrades to existing storage

October 8 - grain bags and bunkers

November 12 - grain protectants

December 10 - aeration cooling.

For more information and to register, go to http://storedgrain.com.au/event/ webinar-planning-storage/ or contact Amy Harwood at amy.harwood@bcg.org.au or on 0456 979 561.