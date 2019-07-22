Quest for quality drives Kylagh Feedlot

TAMMIN'S Ivan and Jill Rogers say mutual respect, shared understanding of each other's risk profiles and an unwavering quest to produce a quality product is what has underpinned their nearly 20-year relationship, first with EG Green & Sons and now with Harvey Beef.

Traditionally Wheatbelt grain and sheep farmers, they introduced cattle to their Kylagh enterprise in the late 80s, initially backgrounding, mostly pastoral weaners, for others.

But seeing opportunity in diversification, the benefit of doing their own value-add and a capacity for business expansion while curbing seasonal risk, they began construction of Kylagh Feedlot in 1998.

With very few cattle in the region at the time and no commercial feedlots it was seen as a bit left field but the couple has not looked back.

Now the sheep are gone and it's the cattle and cropping that remain.

Today Kylagh Feedlot has capacity of 5000 head with annual throughput of 12,000 to 15,000 head, season dependant.

The first contract, to supply grainfed yearling beef to EG Green & Sons was struck in 2001 and has continued every year since contracts have been offered.

Kylagh Cattle Pty Ltd (KPCL) is very much a family enterprise with Ivan and Jill the directors, eldest son and law graduate Nick the cattle supervisor with added responsibility as business services manager working in tandem with Jill and youngest son Alex, the farm operations manager in charge of the 2200 hectare cropping program.

The business, which employs 10 full time staff, incorporates multiple business units including breeding and value adding of cattle through a variety of grain finishing programs.

All business units are managed independently and closely monitored for performance and profitability.

There is no doubt they could have built a quality business alone, but say the journey has been far more successful and ultimately more rewarding because of the Harvey Beef connection.

Kylagh is the sole WA provider and one of only three feedlots in Australia turning off cattle for Coles Finest, the supermarket chain's premium beef label for which Harvey Beef has the exclusive WA contract and which Ivan says really put Kylagh on the map.

Of Kylagh's 12,000 to 15,000 head annual turn-off, a significant percentage is supplied to Harvey Beef programs, including 4000 black Angus steers for the Coles Finest label.

Kylagh has also developed a comprehensive custom feeding service for select cattle producers and beef value chain participants.

No animal enters the feedlot without a rock solid exit contract in place meaning nothing is speculatively fed, a policy the Rogers encourage of their clients too and say it's where the relationship with Harvey Beef has really come to the fore.

"We have a very strong understanding of our client's, including Harvey Beef's, requirements and procure cattle for these programs under negotiated supply agreements," Ivan said.

"We remain in close contact with Harvey Beef regarding what they are offering contract-wise.

"Our conversations have been mature, frank, transparent and at times robust but always from a point of view of shared risk and with an end goal of quality beef in mind.

"One of the biggest challenges is in getting the right balance between scale (size of operation) and opportunity.

"Agribusiness needs scale for efficiencies but expansion can only be through the right supply agreements and the right partnerships.

"Scale is important for our staff too," Jill added.

"We employ capable, motivated people and work hard to keep them through providing extensive professional development, team building and inclusiveness.

"This is a people business where recognition and respect is critical."

That staff includes extremely competent operatives as well as a tertiary educated animal nutritionist, meat scientist, lawyer and cattle husbandry specialists.

Looking ahead and still very much aligned with Harvey Beef, the Rogers see KPCL's next growth phase being in an expansion of high quality grain feeding programs supported by a tailored breeding program.

This year they will calve down 800 predominantly Angus females run over three properties and see a future in establishing breeding herd partnerships and production alliances.

"By continuing to supply the excellent domestic markets while expanding into high quality export markets, we see real growth potential as demand for high quality beef builds," Ivan said.

"Eating quality, driven by increased marbling from longer-term feeding programs will underpin this strategy."