ICPA to address national issues

TRAVEL PLANS: Christie Moller and Kasie Scott, Clermont, Qld, are among 170 delegates heading to Adelaide for this years ICPA Federal Conference.

PEOPLE from throughout Australia will be meeting at the Adelaide Oval - but it won't be for cricket or footy.



The Federal Isolated Children's Parents' Association will be holding its annual conference from July 31-August 1, with the theme Sustain Our Future, Invest In Our Children.

More than 170 delegates and guests from across Australia will meet to discuss 90 motions regarding rural and remote education issues, with the findings to form ICPA policy for the upcoming year.



A full program will see conference starting both days at 8.30am sharp with the official opening by ICPA Federal life member and archivist Julia Materne who has been associated with the organisation for 30 years.



Following lunch on day one, keynote speaker Olympic track cyclist Anna Meares will share her stories of overcoming the tyranny of distance and a lack of adequate resources in order to follow her dreams and make them a reality.



At her final Conference as ICPA federal president, Wendy Hick is looking forward to welcoming such a large group of delegates and guests to Adelaide and is ready to chair the discussion and update members on where lobbies sit within our government.



Issues such as affordable and equitable education, reliable internet and telephone services, in-home care program changes, recognition of distance education supervisors, and rural and regional travel are all lobbies that ICPA has brought forward with government during discussions and delegations in Parliament House during the past year.



The conference will also consider issues to do with difficulty in accessing compulsory education due to the drought, as well as other impacts, with a a focus will be on highlighting these to the many representatives who will be in attendance.



As always, connectivity will be a key topic, particularly timely with Sky Muster Plus about to be launched.

More information can be found on our Conference website icpaconferenceaust.com or follow the hashtag #ICPAconf19.

The story ICPA to address national issues first appeared on Stock Journal.