The ultrafine Merino competition at this year's Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo was dominated by the Rayner family's Grathlyn stud at Hargraves in central west NSW.

Grathlyn picked up both the ultrafine grand champion ram and ewe sashes, both horned and sired by NZ ram, Blairich 316.

Andrew Rayner said the family had bought 15 doses of Blairich 316's semen with spectacular results.

Blairich 316 won the supreme ram at the New Zealand Agricultural Show in 2016.

The Rayners' grand champion ewe at Bendigo is a full sister to their grand champion March-shorn ultrafine ewe at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.

"The ram is out of the ewe that was ultrafine grand champion and a member of [Grathlyn's winning] Australian pairs at Bendigo in 2013," Mr Rayner said.

Ultrafine judge, John Croake, Australian Wool Network, Tamworth, NSW, described the champion ram as a "magnificent example of an ultrafine, very correct and square".

The 16.7 micron ram then pushed hard to take the crown as best Merino ram of the show but was narrowly beaten by Glenpaen stud's winning entry.

But he did take home the junior champion ram of the show while the Grathlyn 15.6 micron ewe won the reserve junior champion ribbon.

"We had a pretty good show," Mr Rayner said.



"It's (ASWS) the biggest sheep show in Australia and the big one to win as far as we are concerned."

The broad ribbon haul by Grathlyn's 17-strong show team included superfine March shorn Merino ewe, superfine March shorn Poll Merino ewe, reserve superfine March shorn polled ram and reserve March shorn superfine ram.

The Rayners run 1000 horned Merino stud ewes and 250 Poll Merinos in drought conditions.

The reserve champion ultrafine ram sash was awarded to a polled ram entered by the Hartwich family's Mt Challicum stud at Ballyrogan.



The reserve champion ultrafine ewe award went to the Mibus family's Glenara stud, Dunkeld.

The story Grathlyn's success in ultrafine competition first appeared on Stock & Land.