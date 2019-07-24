Bundy hosts national poultry championships Chief steward, Mal McDougall, Bundaberg with one of the entries.

Col "Gnome" McCall, Glenwood, Qld inspecting the competition.

Gerald Whitehead, Port Lincoln, SA, taking in the poultry show.

Gary McLellan, Bundaberg, Qld watches on during the judging.

John White, Bundaberg, Qld, judging the modern game bantam section.

Wendy Bentick, Victoria and Leonie Donnelly, NSW, assisting with the paperwork during the judging.

Running concurrently, the Australian Modern Game National Show 2019 and the Bundaberg Poultry Fanciers Association Annual Show saw more than 1000 birds exhibited.

Lisa, Ivan and Brock Rollings, Avondale, Qld, looking over the entries.

Ken and Sheryl Bauer, Bundaberg with Katie Bedford, Bundaberg.

Robert and Russell Nowland, Monto, Qld discussing their win in the Austrlaian Langshan section.

Peter Maddern, Gin Gin, Qld and Raymonda Hall, Gin Gin, Qld.

Just a selection of the high-quality ducks on display.

Two entries discuss the competition and their chances of picking up a ribbon.

Judge Paul Donnelly, Gundagai, NSW, hard at work.

Modern Game Promotional Society Inc president, Geoff Reimers, Rosewood, Qld and club secretary, Bernie Dryley, Toowoomba, Qld.

Trophies, ribbons, shields and rosettes, just waiting to be won.

John White, Paul Donnelly, Ray Matheson, Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey, Noel James, Damian Frith and Member for Bundaberg, David Batt at the Australian Modern Game National Show 2019 .

The champions from the competitions.

Chief steward, Mal McDougall with the winner of the Jack Maughan Perpetual Shield, Terry Taylor, Gladstone, Qld.

A LARGE Modern Black Red female from Glenwood, Qld has been named one of the best poultry birds in Australia.

Poultry fanciers, Col and Debbie McCall, snared the bird of show and perpetual trophy at the Australian Modern Game National Show 2019 at Bundaberg last weekend.

Adding to their success, the McCalls also won the reserve standard modern title with a Black Red male.

Mal and Jan McDougall, Bundaberg, picked up the reserve champion bird of show with a Blue Red female.

Poultry enthusiasts from across the country made the most of the 10th anniversary of the National Show, with 480 entries in the modern breed section and an additional 630 entries in the Bundaberg Poultry Fanciers Association Annual Show, which was held at the same time.

Within the Bundaberg competition, Terry and Linda Taylor, Gladstone won the bird of show and the Jack Maughan Perpetual Shield.

There was also an international touch to the competition with rosettes and trophies sent from England on behalf of the Modern Game Club of the United Kingdom.

Chief poultry steward, Malcolm McDougall said the Bundaberg association was extremely proud to host the event.

"The first show was in Rosewood 10 years ago and the second one was here (Bundaberg) so the Modern Game Club have awarded us the National Show again this year for the tenth year," Mr McDougall said.

Healthy entry numbers and plenty of visitors streaming through the display provided a good sign for the future of poultry fanciers.

"I think you're born with it," Mr McDougall said.

"I've had chooks ever since I was five years old. It's just one of those things that is in your blood and I hope I pass it on to my grandkids."

The events were opened by Bundaberg regional mayor, Jack Dempsey and State member for Bundaberg, David Batt.

Organisers acknowledged the support from the Community Gaming Grants program which supported the Bundaberg Poultry Fanciers Association to upgrade new show cages, biosecurity equipment and social amenities that enabled the club to host and attract the national show.

