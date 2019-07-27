Big WA rams win strong wool double

Kolindale stud's grand champion strong wool ram.

Two big boppers from the Ledwith family's Kolindale stud in Western Australia took the strong wool Merino ram honours at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.

The judge, Peter Hacker, Muckadilla, Queensland, gave the nod to the smaller ram, Kolindale 384, a home-bred sire who weighed around 160 kilograms.



He was 21.8 microns and had a 98.3 per cent comfort factor.

"Rams don't come much better than that," Kolindale stud principal Luke Ledwith said.



"He is perfectly made with real good, soft, lustrous wool; he is big and square."

Mr Hacker agreed, saying the 2-year-old winner was a big robust sheep with a magnificent fleece.

Kolindale's reserve champion at Bendigo was a Poll Merino, who weighed a whopping 169kg.

The Ledwiths mate around 7000 stud and commercial ewes on their property at Dudinin in the WA Wheatbelt.

The Wells family's NSW Riverina stud, Willandra, took home the grand champion strong wool Merino ewe ribbon with an 18.5 micron, 14-month-old ewe.

Willandra 749, which came through the polled classes, was also junior champion ewe of the show and a member of Willandra's winning March shorn pairs team.

She is out of a daughter of Desmond, a Willandra-bred ram who has been enjoying widespread success.

She was sired by Wallaloo Park 422.

The reserve champion strong wool ewe was paraded by Norm Weir, Kerrilyn stud, Dunluce.

