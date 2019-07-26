Interstate battle for the fine wool win

The McLaren family's Nerstane stud at Woolbrook in the NSW New England won the grand champion fine wool ewe broad ribbon at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show with a daughter of the well-known polled ram, Willandra Desmond out of an embryo transfer ewe.

The ewe had already tasted major success, winning champion fine/medium wool polled ewe at this year's Sydney Easter Show as a March shorn entry.

Nerstane spokesman Jock McLaren said the stud had been enjoying great success with Desmond.

"He has bred very well for us, we are using the last of the semen up in ET with the ewes that are working very well with him," Mr McLaren said.

The McLarens will retain the 18.3 micron ewe, naturally mating her before probably putting her into their ET program.

The McLarens are running around 1500 stud ewes but are now struggling with the devastating drought which has gripped the New England.

"It's been pretty tough up our way for the last couple of years," he said.



"It's getting expensive [feeding], surely it's going to give in soon."

The Nerstane ewe had defeated an entry from Laraben stud near Mudgee, NSW, in the fine wool polled ewe competition.

She then pushed aside the horned ewe from NSW stud, the Cox family's Langdene at Dunedoo in central west NSW, who won the reserve grand champion fine wool ewe ribbon.

Meanwhile, one of the show's headline grabbers was strutting his stuff in the fine wool ram competition in front of the judge, Sydney Lawrie, Collandra North Poll Merino stud, Tumby Bay, South Australia.

GLENPAEN MAGIC: Sue Miller holds Glenpaen stud's champion fine wool ram which went on to take supreme.

The 17.5 micron horned ram from the Glenpaen stud at Brimpaen first grabbed the crowd's attention when he pushed aside a March-shorn ram from the Orrie Cowie stud, Warooka, SA, to take the champion fine wool Merino ribbon.

The ram was by a homebred ram, Glenpaen Magic, who was sired by a Nerstane ram.

The next step to glory was taking the grand champion fine wool Merino ram ribbon where he beat a sire from the Westerdale stud, Collie, Western Australia.

He then won grand champion Merino ram of the show followed by the supreme exhibit award.

Rod and Sue Miller run about 700 Merino and Poll Merino stud ewes on their property near the Grampian mountains.

The junior champion fine wool ram was won by 18.9 micron young sire exhibited by Kamora Park, SA, with Orrie Cowie in the reserve champion spot.

The story Interstate battle for the fine wool win first appeared on Farm Online.