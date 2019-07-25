Retiring president proud of achievements

HEATHER Allen, who has been State president of the Country Women's Association of WA for three years, finished up in the role at the end of the organisation's 95th State conference yesterday.

Ms Allen became a member of the CWA in 1977, when she moved to the family farm at Ogilvie East, in the Northampton shire.

In her time as CWA president she said she was most proud of taking a protest rally on cuts to rural education to Parliament House in Perth in February 2017.

"Never, in my wildest dreams, would I have thought I would be involved in something like that," Ms Allen said.

"It gained us much praise and many new members over the past two years."

Ms Allen said another achievement had been working with the late Pamela Beatson to set up deductible gift recipient funds, including the Community Fund and the Scholarship Fund.

The Community Fund delivers money to people in need, most recently for agricultural areas experiencing drought with money raised by Coles.

The Scholarship Fund will deliver scholarships to students all over WA, with the topics yet to be finalised.

"We also had donations for the dry season to our Sir James Mitchell Education and Welfare fund, where money was directed to help, not only people in WA, but those suffering in the Eastern States," Ms Allen said.

The main change she had witnessed over the years had been the ways in which the association communicated with its members and the public.

"We now have a web branch for people who, for one reason or another, can't make it to a branch nearby and we use Mail Chimp to circulate information to all of our members that have an email address," she said.

"We sometimes use Zoom video conferencing for occasional short meetings that members can't travel in for."

Although advances in technology had changed some of the ways in which the CWA operated, Ms Allen said the aims of the organisation had remained the same.

"Many of the issues people experienced when the CWA commenced in 1924 are still relevant today," she said.

"Loneliness in the city and country is still huge.

"We've had members join over the years to meet new people and if they have no other family living close by, help with their children."

Ms Allen said her life at Ogilvie would have been very different had she not been involved with the CWA.

"Living on a family farm back in 1975 was so different to today as far as roads and communications go," she said.

"I was invited to come along to the Yuna branch by the late Elsie Wilton, who was a long-time member.

"The members of the branch were very dedicated and we had a lot of fun while working at events to raise funds and support projects within our community."

Ms Allen encouraged all members of the organisation to take on new challenges and step outside their comfort zones, like she had done in the years since joining CWA.

"Embrace changes within the association, as from time to time, change needs to happen," she said.

Ms Allen's advice to successor Elaine Johnson, Quairading CWA, was to take the association forward.

"You have been elected by the members of the CWA, so feel proud of what you achieve - you will learn so much and meet some amazing people," she said.

Looking forward, Ms Allen said it was time to enjoy life while she was in good health.

"I have much waiting in my home that needs attention," she said.

"I have a beautiful family, many wonderful friends and my husband and I enjoy travelling near and far."

Ms Allen said she was proud to have her youngest daughter as a member of CWA's web branch and a daughter-in-law a member of the Yuna branch.

She will remain a proud member of CWA's Champion Bay branch at Geraldton.

