Trail showcases local produce

The Meat Hook sells local, ethically raised meats sliced, diced or minced to customers' requests.

DromeDairy founder Dr. Max Bergmann's camel milk products are one of the highlights on the trail.

IT would be hard to find a bigger advocate for Toodyay than Anthea Brown.

The primary producer and local business owner is extremely passionate about the Avon Valley town and wants to spread the word to the broader community.

So it is little wonder that she has been one of the instigators behind Toodyay establishing its very own food and picnic trail, launched earlier this month.

Already in its favour is its close proximity to Perth, located just 80 kilometres north-east of the city, as are its amazing valley views and Avon River flowing through.

Toodyay also has a rich colonial and convict history, most notably its links to WA's best-known bushranger Moondyne Joe, who managed to escape the local jail in the 1860s.

But in recent years the region has become home to a number of hidden gems, with many small businesses growing and creating wonderful produce.

And it is hoped the trail will help to shine a spotlight on some of them, while creating flow-on benefits for the wider community.

The Toodyay Food and Picnic Trail is an easy 34 kilometre drive which almost creates a horseshoe shape, travelling from one side of the town to the other, stopping at seven different businesses.

These include olives, bread, meat and wine among other things - all essential items when contemplating packing a picnic basket.

Coorinja Winery is one of the WA's oldest wineries.

There are already about 20 other similar trails throughout WA, all of which have been established through the Food and Wine Trails project, an initiative of the State government's Taste 2020 Food and Wine Tourism strategy and co-ordinated by Tourism WA.

It was learning of these trails while attending an agri-tourism workshop in the Swan Valley about 12 months ago that prompted Ms Brown to take a proposal to the Toodyay Chamber of Commerce and Industry in her capacity as a vision branding and marketing sub-committee member.

"My fellow committee member Helen Shanks and I are always looking for ways to promote the local community, and to find one like this that is backed by Tourism WA almost fell into our lap," Ms Brown said.

As far as Chamber of Commerce president Debra Andrijich was concerned, it was a great initiative and a no-brainer for the organisation to get involved in.

"Toodyay has so much to offer, and this is just another string to its bow if you like," Ms Andrijich said.

Ms Brown said being just an hour from the city gave it another opportunity or incentive to go and explore Toodyay, particularly for people who were interested in food, food bloggers or even families.

It has also been well received by locals who have been wanting to find out where places are on the trail.

"It's really good for the local community too, as we've been able to showcase what's in their own back yard," Ms Brown said.

As a local business owner and employee of the Shire of Toodyay for 15 years, Ms Andrijich said she had a keen interest in tourism, growing tourism and the economic benefit it could bring to Toodyay.

"You can't underestimate what benefits tourism can bring to the economy and local businesses, and attracting visitors is a collaborative approach," Ms Andrijich said.

The award-winning Toodyay Bakery is a must-see in the town.

Local businesses were canvassed for their interest in being involved, and in the end seven form the trail.

These include Esslemont Estate Olive Grove - an award-winning organic olive oil business; Julimar Date Garden - which has recently had the first commercial date harvest in WA; the Toodyay Bakery - which uses local spelt flour and has also won numerous awards including Australia's best pasty as crowned by the Baking Association of Australia in 2016; Anthea and partner Luke Jones' butcher business The Meat Hook, Toodyay; Coorinja Winery - one of the State's oldest wineries; and Dromedairy Body + Skin - a camel dairy producing camel milk skincare products.

The seventh business is Uniquely Toodyay, a co-operative of food producers and artisans including locally-produced macadamia nuts, jams, chutneys, sauces, certified organic honey and bee pollen, pastured eggs, olive oil, stone ground spelt flour and lime cordial, as well as locally made art and craft work.

Uniquely Toodyay has found its home in the heritage building formerly housing the local Post Office, which is a nice touch as far as Ms Brown is concerned.

"I grew up in the Wheatbelt town of Bruce Rock and I can remember skipping up the stairs of the post office to unlock the box and collect the mail," she said.

"These buildings were such an iconic part of the town in years gone by, and it's great to think the Toodyay one has found a second coming, housing beautiful local produce."

Ms Brown said international research had identified agri-tourism and garden tourism as the fastest growing sectors within the tourism/traveller market, and she was keen to see Toodyay have a slice of it.

She was also thrilled that local trails in Chittering, Wanneroo and the Swan Valley were keen to work with Toodyay and increase promotion of the entire region.

"We can be one part of a bigger whole, and that will hopefully have flow-on effects for the local community," Ms Brown said.

"We can promote the numerous accommodation options for people should they choose to visit overnight or even explore over a weekend."

Ms Brown said another positive Toodyay had going for it was the AvonLink and MerredinLink service, one of WA's most scenic train journeys which passed through the town.

"Although it is only a short drive from Perth, if people don't want to drive the train services offer a fantastic way of getting here," she said.

"While we don't have a car hire service, Toodyay has a number of transport providers, including mini bus services and trike tours, that can take people on the trail and back to the train again."

The town also hosts a number of festivals and special events throughout the year, as well as being a great destination to see wildflowers in spring.

Ms Brown is a great champion for the local community and is acutely aware of the potential visitor market the campaign can tap into from her own experience.

She had been running Macabee Dorper Lamb with her parents on their Katrine property for a number of years when in 2012 they decided that rather than simply producing lamb, they would diversify into a paddock-to-plate approach.

So Ms Brown started packing up produce on a Friday to attend the weekly Subiaco Farmers Market on a Saturday.

Here she has experienced first-hand the demand for locally-grown quality produce, and also seen the level of interest people have in knowing where their food comes from and wanting to learn how it is produced.

"I am always being asked by people whether they can come to the farm, they want to connect with the place where their food is being produced; to see the farm and how the animals are raised," Ms Brown said.

When it came to the actual butchery of their lambs, the Browns were either outsourcing or hiring a commercial kitchen to do their own.

So when the local butcher shop became available for sale about four years ago, they took the opportunity to further diversify the business and value-add, establishing The Meat Hook, Toodyay.

Since then Ms Brown has also expanded the paddock to plate offering, and is currently rebranding to Baillee Farm.

The weekly market offering now includes, in addition to Dorper lamb, hogget and aged mutton, goat and Black Angus.

When it comes to the Toodyay Food and Picnic trail, the town is also banking on spreading the word via social media, with all of the businesses on Instagram or Facebook.

Visitors are encouraged to tag the businesses on posts to help identify the region for other potential tourists.

At the recent launch, at Coorinja Wines, they had a playful social media competition called the 'Camelfie' which was Toodyay's answer to the abundance of quokka selfies being taken and posted by international celebrities at Rottnest of late.

Ms Brown said while the trail was focussed on luring visitors to Toodyay, it was already having a welcome side-effect of promoting businesses to the attention of the almost 4500 local residents.

"Sometimes you don't know what's on your own doorstep, which we see as another huge plus the trail can bring," she said.

"We want to create town pride, and pride in the community amongst locals."

Ms Brown is hopeful the trail will help to be another part in the bigger picture for keeping the Toodyay community vibrant.

"One of the biggest challenges for country towns is keeping their youth in the community, and hopefully initiatives like these can help to create opportunities for young people," she said.

"I feel very lucky to live where I live - it really is a beautiful place to live, with its waterways and hills, and I hope many more people can come and enjoy it too."