Mural has a deeper message

ONE of the more eye-catching displays on the Hort Connections 2019 trade show floor was the live painting of a mural at the Rijk Zwaan stand.



The seed development company commissioned Newcastle-based graphic designer and artist, Sophie Elinor, to paint an interactive mural on the back wall of its trade stand over the two-and-a-half day conference.

Rijk Zwaan managing directors, Steven Roberts and Tim March unveiled the finished wall at a gathering at the stand on Tuesday evening.

"Over the past two days, we've seen this blank wall come to life with a really important message for our industry: that if we are to create a healthier and more sustainable future, it starts with planting the seed for change," Mr March said.

WORKING: Sophie hard at work getting the mural completed.

"For us, seeding change is very literal. Seeding change is at the heart of what we do as a vegetable breeding company."



"We do this by spending years, in some cases even decades, drawing what we can from nature to create varieties that not only meet consumer demands in terms of taste, convenience, nutrition, and aesthetics, but are bred with sustainability in mind and offer benefits for the entire chain.



"This includes resistance breeding, improving yields and reliability, and natural traits that help to reduce food waste."



"What we are hearing from our partners resonates with our own direction for Rijk Zwaan, and that's the renewed focus on sustainability," Mr Roberts said.

LIVE: The mural at the Rijk Zwaan stand was painted by Newcastle-based graphic designer and artist, Sophie Elinor, over two days at Hort Connections 2019.

