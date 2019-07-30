Awards of Excellence 2019 pay tribute to hort's best

THE winners of the Hort Connections 2019 National Awards for Excellence were presented at a gala dinner at Melbourne in June.
The winners were as follows:
- Syngenta Grower of the Year:Jason Shields, Vic
- Corteva Agriscience Young Grower of the Year:Daniel Hoffmann, SA
- Ausveg Lifetime Achievement Award:Ian Muir, Vic
- EE Muir & Sons Community Stewardship Award:Foodbank Australia
- Innovation Partner:Mark Pye, SA
- Bayer Researcher of the Year:Dr Cherie Gambley, Qld
- Boomaroo Nurseries Women in Horticulture Award:Carmel Ingram, Vic
- Butler Market Gardens Environmental Award:Michael Evans, Vic
- Visy Industry Impact Award:Darren and Mark Schreurs, Vic
- Exporter of the Year:Harvest Moon, Tas
- Trade Display of the Year -Single Booth:T&G Global
- Trade Display of the Year - Multi-booth: Perfection Fresh
More than 1400 guests attended the dinner from every sector of Australian horticulture celebrating the significant contributions of the industry and its members.
The awards cover a range of areas in horticulture, including recognising outstanding growers in multiple categories, as well as researchers, innovative agribusinesses and the industry's leading exporters.
Ausveg chief executive officer, James Whiteside, said the National Awards for Excellence are a rare chance for the industry to come together to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of the leading growers and industry members.
"In our effort to grow the value of Australian agriculture to $100 billion by 2030, the horticulture industry will be vital to help realise this ambitious goal," he said.
"It is through the innovation and success of our industry leaders that we will be able to help boost the profile and value of the Australian horticulture industry."
