Lamb numbers 'surprisingly' high

We are into the last four weeks of winter and surprisingly numbers have remained high at all selling centres.

The increase started a few weeks ago, much earlier than normal, and has given processors an opportunity to reduce price.

Falls of up to $6-$13 a head were common at Wagga Wagga, NSW, in a bigger yarding of 42,000 lambs and 11,000 sheep.

Demand from major northern buyers was substantially weaker, causing price levels to bounce around depending on who was buying.

The unsettled market made it difficult to value lambs over the next month and gives little confidence to farmers in the short-term who are committed to grain feeding lambs.

The mixed quality of some trade lambs, particularly the longer wool types, was being blamed for the erratic price trends as spring fast approaches.

Agents say meat buyers are trying to reduce rates whenever bigger numbers allow.

Trade lambs sold from $165-$252, averaging 950-970 cents a kilogram, while the new season portion sold at $180-$250.

Rainfall had little impact on the lamb market as big winter numbers continue to be pushed out, particularly in NSW.

Historically high winter values at the saleyards has meant producers are avoiding selling direct to the works, hence the rise in supply.

The lamb market at Bendigo showed a price correction of $18-$28, according to the National Livestock Reporting Service.

Buyer interest faded over all classes and heavy lambs were restricted to just a few processors.

The record prices of recent weeks have meant processors are now cutting production to just a few shifts or like JBS, closing temporarily for winter maintenance.

Generally trade lambs at Bendigo made from $169-$219, averaging 836c/kg cwt.



Heavy lambs fell $16-$28 to average 800c/kg cwt.

The mutton market dipped $18-$30.



Full wool Merino ewes topped at $190, with the general run of sheep averaging 519-582c/kg cwt.

Lamb prices slipped at Corowa, NSW, on the back of a cheaper trend last week.

A smaller field of buyers was linked to the significant decline in rates, with prices weaker by up to $30.

Trade lambs sold at $190-$232, while trade weight Merino lambs sold from $154-$194.



Ballarat's market followed similar price trends on Tuesday falling $11-$18.



Trade lambs sold to a low of 858c/kg to average 914c/kg cwt.

