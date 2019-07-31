You name it, John's probably done it

John's property has six different mineable sands that are sold to local contractors. His son runs the business now, while he and his wife Kaye receive a royalty.

AT 87 years of age there is not much that Gracetown man John Purdue hasn't done with his list of accomplishments including being a butcher, tractor driver, miner, farmer, rigger and pilot.

The Jack of all trades still lives on the 117 hectare property which he bought in 1973 with his wife of 55 years, Kaye.

The farm has an operational sand mine with six different mineable sands and rock.

The Purdues started mining the sand in 1996 and initially had contractors take the sand out, but decided to buy their own machinery and run the pit themselves in 2000.

"One day I came into the house and Kaye said 'I bought a loader' and I said, 'well, it looks like I'm committed'," Mr Purdue said.

"We ran it for about eight years and it was a good business for us, but our son took it over about 10 years ago, and now he just pays us a royalty."

The Purdues, who met at a country dance in 1958, have two daughters and a son.

"In those days at the country dances, the ladies would bring around a tray of cakes and biccies and Kaye and her mum were the two ladies cooking," Mr Purdue said.

"They brought around the tray and I had a cup of tea with Kaye and that's how we started up.

"She was only 17 and I was 25.

"I was going back up north to work, so I kept in touch by letters and telegrams, but I didn't send many telegrams while I was away because everyone could read them."

They have owned three farms throughout their life.

In 1958, they bought a 130 hectare farm in Nannup for 1500 pounds and ran 20 dairy cows and later a mixture of 20 beef cattle.

Mr Purdue bought the dairy cows with the intention of jumping on a dairy improvement scheme the government was running at the time, where dairy farmers were eligible for an interest free loan to help develop their farms.

"We were a bit late jumping on the bandwagon, so we just missed out," Mr Purdue said.

He stuck with the dairy farming, getting up at 3am to milk the cows before heading to his day job at the Nannup Forestry Department as a tractor driver.

"I really loved that job, I was on tractors in the pine plantations and in May and June we would go out planting pines."

As part of the job Mr Purdue would have to contain the occasional fire that would come through the area, with a bulldozer.

"The bush was always burnt out in a chequered pattern every four to five years, so when we got a fire we would chase it into an area that had been burnt just recently.

"I remember I spent 26 hours straight on a dozer, chasing a big fire halfway between Nannup and Margaret River.

"Going home, we were all like zombies falling asleep in the back of the truck."

Mr Purdue sold the Nannup farm in 1973 for $31,000 and bought his second farm at Rosa Glen in 1990.

"It was 67 hectares and we ran about 60 beef cattle there, black and red Angus and a couple of bulls.

"But the land was good for grapes, so we sold it."

They made a good profit, buying the farm for $185,000 and selling it for $900,000 seven years later.

When asked about his passions, Mr Purdue said he wasn't sure how he fell into farming, saying he's never been that good at it.

"Many years ago, my father told me - 'John, you're not buying a farm to be a farmer, you're buying a farm to be an asset one day', and I think his words ring true," he said.

If that's the case, Mr Purdue has certainly done well with his assets and his current farm on the market for $4.5 million.

But farmer is just one of the many hats he has worn in his 87 years.

His father Ted Purdue started off in the underground gold mines as a driller, a path he didn't want to follow.

"Everyone that came around to the house would talk about mining and I got a bit over that," he said.

"My father and brother were very good gold prospectors and they found gold at Paddington, about 20 miles north of Kalgoorlie.

"They sunk a shaft down to 80 feet and mined that out until the gold was gone.

"Nearby they found another gold deposit which United Gold later bought from them.

"In the late 1960s, they gave my father, my brother and the other prospector who helped discover it, $22,000 each.

"They also received 100,000 shares each, which were only worth 25 cents a share at the time, and the option of buying another 45,000 shares.

"Those shares went up to about $2.50 a share, so I was kicking myself I didn't buy any.

"Luckily dad cashed in his shares just before the stock market crashed in the 1970s.

"That deposit they discovered was later sold to Pancontinental and ended up being a big open cut mine."

Born in 1932 and growing up in Kalgoorlie, Mr Purdue left school at age 14, "after getting eight cuts from a teacher that was a little too liberal with the cane".

At 14 years old, he got a job as an apprentice butcher, however, 18 months before his apprenticeship was due to finish there was an industrial action which caused all the master butchers to go on strike in the Kalgoorlie Boulder area.

"All the butchers had to find other jobs and I got stood down," Mr Purdue said.

He found work with a contractor who was painting a smokestack on the Chaffis mine at Boulder

"I had to wind him up with a crab winch, but we didn't get too far before he got on the booze at a hotel around the corner," Mr Purdue said.

"I was getting impatient as I wanted to get the job done, so I climbed up the ladder and finished the job myself in about a week."

Unbeknownst to Mr Purdue, the Chaffis mine manager and office staff were watching him hard at work from their office building opposite, and once he finished the job he was offered a spot in the mine's riggers gang.

"I worked in the riggers gang for 18 months, but then the butchers all finished their strike so I went back to finish my apprenticeship," he said.

After being a butcher at Donnelly River Mill, about 30 kilometres from Bridgetown, for 18 months, Mr Purdue was ready to mix things up again, and took a job firing a steam locomotive.

"It was a G class locomotive and I did that job for two years," he said.

"One of the engines I fired is now on display in Manjimup on the roadside.

"I got a bit sentimental when I saw it."

Although Mr Purdue originally left Kalgoorlie to get away from mining, he believed there was something in his psyche with the industry, as he ended up working in the iron ore mines for 30 years.

"I got a job at an iron ore mine on Cockatoo Island, off the coast of WA near Derby in 1956," he said.

"I caught the DC-3 aeroplane to Derby - that was about a 13 hour trip and it was a 90 mile sea trip in a 40 foot launch to Cockatoo Island.

"It was the beginning of a new adventure.

"At Cockatoo Island we would only get a ship in once every few months.

"As soon as we saw an ore ship come in we would all get in our 30 tonne ore trucks and cart the iron ore down to the crusher from the quarry.

"Once the ship was loaded and gone we would continue carting iron ore until the ore bin was full again."

Mr Purdue said some of the blokes who didn't like the work on the mine would get odd jobs around the township, but he preferred the mining.

"It was pretty hard and hot work," he said.

"But every time the ship was loaded and the bin was full, I would move onto the drilling and blasting at the mine."

In 1962, an iron ore mine started up on the bigger, neighbouring Koolan island, and Mr Purdue took a job as the senior leading hand.

"Koolan Island is seven miles by two miles at its widest point," he said.

"We built the airstrip and all the major roads and I was the powder monkey that was in charge of all of the drilling and blasting on the mine."

Mr Purdue has witnessed a few violent cyclones during his time on the islands.

"One Christmas Eve we had a huge cyclone come through Koolan Island that tore down trees, 500 feet above the ocean, and blew them out across the ocean towards the mainland," he said.

"I drove to the top of a hill in the Land Rover to check the damage to the island, and the moment I hit the top, the Land Rover almost stalled because of the wind.

"We had to tie down the airplanes at the airstrip and they were buckling underneath the ropes.

"We couldn't save a Scottish Pioneer twin engine plane that went up in the air and fell flat on its back.

"I've never seen anything like it."

In 1971, Mr Purdue took a job at an iron ore mine in Paraburdoo.

He started off on the bulldozers and progressed to driving the haul trucks and was eventually operating the electric shovels.

"I was on the shovels for 20 years, but I decided to leave Paraburdoo and iron ore mining in 1993 and come back to the farm," Mr Purdue said.

Despite getting on in years, Mr Purdue still gets on the tractor and flies his plane.

At the time of writing, he was slashing paddocks at the back of his property.

"I can't do the heavy physical work now like I used to as I have a crook back, but I must have a passion of some sort.

"I think it must be the satisfaction of achievement.

"I go away on holidays and I'm only away a few days and I want something to do.

"Kaye and I will both take wonderful memories of this farm."

A pilot for 44 years, John has had a few near misses in that time. He has been a member of the Paraburdoo and Busselton Aero Club.

IN his 44 years as a licenced pilot, John Purdue has had a few near misses that would make most people's blood run cold.

As a young boy Mr Purdue always wanted to be a pilot, with his curiosity sparked by a few trips from Derby to Koolan Island in a four-seater plane.

"The pilot used to let me take the controls and that really got me interested," Mr Purdue said.

"I had no intention of being a commercial pilot, but flying was just something I wanted to do.

"I got my unrestricted licence in 1975 and back then you had to do 30 hours."

Those 30 hours came in handy when Mr Purdue had an engine failure flying from Paraburdoo to Karratha with six people on board.

"I didn't want to fly, but our passengers were friends of my co-pilot and they had to get back to Karratha," Mr Purdue said.

"The temperature was 51 degrees at Paraburdoo Airport and aeroplanes don't fly too well in the heat.

"The propeller doesn't get the traction, the wings don't get the lift and the engine underperforms.

"So against my best judgement we went and we were climbing to about 5000 feet, around 10 miles from the airstrip on the way to Karratha when the engine just stopped dead.

"It was the longest moment of my life and an awful feeling, let me tell you.

"I said to my co-pilot, ' we've got to find somewhere to land by the look of things'.

"So I ran through all the checks and remembered the auxiliary switch, switched it on, and the engine came back on again.

"I turned to him and said bugger Karratha, we're going home.

"We landed safely back in Paraburdoo, but that was a really frightening experience."

Mr Purdue has had four aeroplanes in his life, starting off with the Turbocharge 210 that could fly high as a jet but he said it was too sophisticated for the average pilot.

"At the time, I was part of a little aeroclub at Paraburdoo and they asked me to sell that plane, so I replaced it with a Cessna 172 Skyhawk.

"I had that 172 for 17 years and it was a remarkable machine."

Mr Purdue's third plane, which he still owns, is a Cessna 150.

He flew it back to his home in Gracetown after he bought it in Aldinga, Adelaide.

"When I bought it, we flew to Ceduna in South Australia and I couldn't get fuel there, so we flew down the coast to the Nullarbor Roadhouse and I don't know how we made it on the amount of fuel we had in the tank.

"We must have been right on empty when we got there."

Once Mr Purdue had to do a forced landing in the same plane due to bad weather, about 70 kilometres out of Esperance.

"We had strong headwinds and lots of rain and I couldn't see where the airstrip was so I landed the plane down in a field in Condingup," he said.

"The farmer who owned the property told me to leave the aeroplane there and take his ute into town so we could get a good night's sleep."

Mr Purdue's fourth plane was a Cessna Cutlass.

"It was a beautiful plane to fly, the wheels used to fold up, it had automatic pilot and you could set it up and sit back and have a cup of tea if you wanted to," he said.

Clearly an aviation buff, in 2000, Mr Purdue built a one kilometre airstrip on his Gracetown property with a front-end loader and a Massey Ferguson tractor.