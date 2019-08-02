Cooking up a storm at field days

The Field Days Clipper is one way to get around the 2019 Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

Celebrating natural fibres and sharing the story from the paddock the fashion runway will be a highlight of the fashion parades this year. Photograph by Kate Drennan Photography.

CELEBRITY chef Anna Gare will be a special guest in the Good Food and Getaways Kitchen at the 2019 Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days, on Wednesday, August 28 and Thursday, August 29.

She will be on stage several times each day and will be helped out by local school children who are involved in the Stephanie Alexander's Kitchen Garden program.

In the program the children grow and cook their own food from the school garden and some of their produce will be used in the field day demonstrations.

Anna is also an official patron of the program and her appearance is set to be one of many drawcards this year.

Anna is considered one of Australia's most-loved female celebrity cooks and with three cookbooks under her belt, she has won the hearts of many while hosting and cooking on shows such as Junior Masterchef (Channel 10), The Great Australian Bake Off (Channel 9) and The Best in Australia (Lifestyle Channel and ABC TV).

She also has a highly successful kitchenware range.

Anna's life has always revolved around music and food.

She was a member of the internationally acclaimed all-girl rock band the 'Jam Tarts' in the 1980s and '90s, at the same time as developing her culinary career in restaurants around Australia.

Anna started her own catering company, the highly regarded 'Deluxe Catering', in Fremantle in the late 1990s.

The Experience Agriculture Pavilion will share the story of Australian agriculture and help plant the seeds for the industry's future.

Anna started behind the scenes on ABC TV's Consuming Passions with Ian Parmenter. She first stepped in front of the camera for a regular live cooking segment on Channel 7's Perth at Five, combining her natural flair as a performer with her passion for cooking.

It was a perfect fit.

National television called, and Anna starred alongside celebrity chefs Ben O'Donoghue and Darren Simpson in The Best in Australia, which became the top-rating program for Lifestyle and earned multiple Logie nominations.

Anna went on to film Quickies in My Kitchen for the Lifestyle Food Channel.

She is a passionate advocate for healthy eating and is an ambassador for Jamie Oliver's Ministry of Food, the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Foundation and Foodbank.

Her latest television program Anna Gare's Cab Fare will screen on Channel 9 this October.

One of the new attractions at the field days this year will be the Experience Agriculture Pavilion which will be an interactive area on the old badminton court area, next to the administration office.

The aim of this display is to encourage people to go along and experience the many different aspects of the agriculture industry, including a mini shearing shed and a milking pen, as well as promotions for broadacre cropping, pigs, the pastoral industry, horticulture and other career options.

There will also be a post box for children to send letters to ag professionals around Australia, or ask questions on twitter.

Muresk Institute students will also be on hand both days, supervising, as well as answering any questions.

The Young Farmers Challenge will test the diverse skills of young people in the agriculture industry.

There are three categories:

n Future Farmers - for high school students and the winners will receive the Future Farmers trophy.

n Young Farmers - for people who are 18 to 35 years age.

The winners will get to compete at this year's IGA Perth Royal Show and receive $500 cash, as well as $500 to any incorporated organisation of their choice.

n Ag Professionals - who will receive a cash prize.

Fashion is again a focus at the field days and this year the parades will have an emphasis on celebrating natural sustainable fibres.

Eco Fashion Week is exclusive to the field days this year, providing a platform for both local and international designers to incorporate natural fibres into their designs.

The event will have five established designers, all using wool.

They will also be providing a platform for young designers from Edith Cowan University and Curtin University to share their designs and network with wool producers.

All up and coming designers are using natural fibres for their designs.

A huge focus for this year is celebrating the story of paddock to runway and providing the opportunity for everyone from shearers to classes and designers, to celebrate the story of wool together.

Another display worth visiting at Dowerin this year is the Story Hub where the Visible Farmer documentary will be launched. This documentary discovers the untold story of Australia's incredible farming women who have long remained invisible.

This will highlight all of the Faces of the Field Days stories.

There will also be a Stories of the Regions area with local shires telling their stories.

AgConnectWA will be hosting a network event with the theme of 'Telling Our Story'.

This will put a focus on the best way as an industry to tell stories about agriculture and for everyone to be proud of the story they have to tell.

With some of the best communicators in WA locked in as speakers, this free event is not to be missed in the marquee in the Machinery Demo Area.