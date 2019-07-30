Younger members to be a focus for CWA

New CWA of WA State president Elaine Johnson is keen to promote her organisation to the wider community.

THE CWA of WA's newly-elected president Elaine Johnson hopes to rejuvenate the organisation by attracting younger members to help move the organisation into the future.

Ms Johnson, who has been a Quairading CWA branch member for 30 years, said they were moving in the right direction but wanted to make the CWA better known for the great work it does in the community.

"We do offer you a cup of tea, a scone and a chat but we're much smarter than that - we're quiet achievers," Ms Johnson said.

"I love the fact that we are a group that volunteers and help people, often unheralded, but do wonderful things that aren't recognised.

"I want to get our brand name out there, I want people to take notice and show we're an exciting group that has lots of things to offer young people."

Ms Johnson has the experience to back her up in the role, having been a CWA branch president four times, secretary and treasurer, on the social information and fact-finding team at a State level, a member of the State management committee for three years and also sitting on the Assets Management Property and Finance group.

"I thought seeing as I have all this experience under my belt for the CWA, I shouldn't let it go to waste, so I put my hand up for State president," Ms Johnson said.

She started her career working in finance for the State government in Perth and later became a police officer, where she met her husband who was also a police officer.

The couple decided they wanted a tree change and purchased a roadhouse in Quairading 30 years ago, running it for five years.

Ms Johnson soon became involved in aged care, being appointed as an administrator supervisor at her local aged care centre after being on a committee for 10 years to get it built.

At the same time she was a liaison with the local shire for the CWA and has also owned several businesses throughout her life.

Ms Johnson said retiring State president Heather Allen was a hard act to follow and would be greatly missed.

"Helen has been wonderful and led the association through so many changes," Ms Johnson said.

"As the laws have changed, we've had to change the way we do business, not only with our holiday and retirement homes, but our constitution needed to be updated.

"We sadly lost our State treasurer through ill health and Margaret Hector stepped into that role.

"Both Margaret and Heather have done an incredible job steering the ship through tough times - and we've come out ahead."

Ms Johnson, who attended her first CWA meeting at nine years of age with her older sister who was the CWA branch secretary of Dumbleyung at the time, said getting the organisation's name out there was the only way the CWA was going to be able to recruit younger members.

"My aim is to make sure we wear our brand proudly and that people of all ages come to realise just how special we are," she said.

"So look out everybody, we're recruiting."